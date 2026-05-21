Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Imperial Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial" or the "Company") (TSX:III,OTC:IPMLF) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the Company's virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 20, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Results of the vote for the election of directors which took place at the Meeting are:

Name   Votes For %   Votes Withheld %
Carolyn D. Anglin   136,317,374 98.65   1,860,954 1.35
David Edwards   138,154,927 99.98   23,401 0.02
J. Brian Kynoch   137,986,685 99.86   191,643 0.14
Pierre Lebel   128,250,576 92.82   9,927,752 7.18
Larry G. Moeller   137,530,499 99.53   647,829 0.47
Janine North   138,005,561 99.87   172,767 0.13
James P. Veitch   138,005,140 99.87   173,188 0.13
             

A total of 139,677,377 common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting, representing approximately 78.40% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results, filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Company Contacts

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959


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