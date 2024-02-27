iMetal Resources Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

NV Gold

NVX:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
iMetal Resources Inc

iMetal Resources Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on February 29, 2024 it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on March 1, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR".

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 56,080,063 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 5,608,006 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The Flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Source

Click here to connect with iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V), to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:imrgold investingGold Investing
IMR:CA
iMetal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

iMetal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Mag Survey Results for Pigeon Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pigeon Lake block, lying to the northwest of the Gowganda West project, which is located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outlined the magnetic structure of the area and provided the company with important information regarding geological areas requiring further examination, including a large alteration zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "iMetal continues to pursue and execute on important ground-laying technical work on all of our properties. The Pigeon Lake block lies within a prolific area hosting numerous mineralized occurrences, past-producing mines, and large deposits. Our programs this year continue to have success, most notably our June 6 th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. This historically underexplored property continues to hold promise and we will continue our work towards more discoveries on it."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Extends Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") announces an extension of the Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This extension will push further to the west of the known zones of mineralization into previously unexplored areas, supplementing the recently completed 2,385 hectares of LiDAR and sampling which identified a new gold zone (See News Release dated 2023-October-27

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are excited by the prospects our recent DEP survey has uncovered, including a 5.6 g/t Au grab sample in a new area with high geological prospectivity. Our recent drill intersection of 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, strongly support our belief mineralization increases toward the southwest. As a result, we have extended our DEP program to the western portion of our claims in a further effort to increase our mineralization footprint. We continue to believe in the potential for new discoveries at this historically underexplored property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) (" iMetal " or the " Company ") is excited to report the discovery of a new gold showing at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Sampling of outcrops located during the recently announced Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) (See 2023-Sep-26 News Release) has returned 5.58 gt gold from an outcrop chip sample, among numerous anomalous gold hits

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled with another new gold discovery in a previously unexplored area at Gowganda West. We recently announced 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 from a new zone during our Spring drill program, continuing to demonstrate the prospectivity of the Property. Clearly our DEP survey has resulted in an increase of our mineralization footprint, as we had hoped. This and other results will help guide future exploration-targeted drill programs on the Property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA

A new proprietary metallurgical process has been identified for producing high-value High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the lake clays at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Cork Tree Well Diamond Drilling Returns Spectacular Intercept of 27.6m @ 17.8g/t Au

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the second round of priority assay results from the remaining two metallurgical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes were part of a broader 20 hole diamond drilling program1 which has now been successfully completed.

Keep reading...Show less
john hathaway, gold bars

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

John Hathaway, managing partner at Sprott (TSX:SII,NYSE:SII), shared his thoughts on the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks, explaining why it's happening and what could make gold stocks start moving.

In his view, the rise of passive investing is one reason gold stocks have gotten stuck. Hathaway noted that this style of investing dominates the markets today, and it doesn't favor smaller sectors like precious metals.

The popularity of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is another factor. "I think it's fair to say that the gold-backed ETFs have cannibalized demand for gold-mining equities," he said. "Before (gold ETFs existed) it was really difficult for equity investors to position in the macro thesis behind gold ... without owning gold stocks."

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Capital Raising Heavily Oversubscribed, New Managing Director Appointed

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce details of a capital raising, leadership change and near term drilling programs.

Keep reading...Show less
mine site with newmont and first quantum logos

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Back Above US$2,000, Major Miners Share Results

The gold price was back above US$2,000 per ounce this week after briefly dipping below that level last week.

Wednesday (February 21) brought the release of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, which shed light on the central bank's outlook ahead of its next meeting, which is scheduled to run from March 19 to 20.

Investors are waiting for the Fed to cut interest rates, but the statement confirms that officials want to see more evidence that inflation is headed toward their 2 percent target before they do so. In fact, most participants are more concerned about cutting rates too quickly vs. hurting the economy by keeping rates higher for longer.

Keep reading...Show less

Tanzanian Parliamentary Committee Lauds Barrick's Work at North Mara

Tanzania's Parliamentary Standing Committee for Energy and Minerals has commended Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) for the significant turnaround at the North Mara gold mine and its improved relations with the community.

Members of Parliament recently visited the mine along with the Deputy Minister of Minerals, Ministry officials, the Regional Commissioner, District Commissioner, ward councilors and village leaders. The delegation was shown the mine's water treatment plant, tailings storage facility, the Nyabigena and Gokona open pits and a number of Barrick's community development projects such as Matongo's agribusiness initiative and secondary school.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

iMetal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

BlinkLab Limited: Transforming Mental Healthcare through Mobile-based AI App

Forte Minerals Attends 92nd Annual PDAC

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Related News

Energy Investing

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends 92nd Annual PDAC

Battery Metals Investing

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lithium Investing

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

×