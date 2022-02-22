Base MetalsInvesting News

Trading resumes in: Company: Northern Lights Resources Corp. CSE Symbol: NLR All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

Trading resumes in:

Company: Northern Lights Resources Corp.

CSE Symbol: NLR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c3092.html

Northern LightsCSE:NLRSilver Investing
NLR:CNX
Tin Cup Drill Holes Intercept Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization

Tin Cup Drill Holes Intercept Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the first two drill holes (TC21-02 and TC21-03) completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup.

Trading Halt Pending Material News

Trading Halt Pending Material News

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) announces trading of the Company's shares has been halted at 10:48 PM PST by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) this morning at the request of the Northern Lights, pending material news to be issued prior to the resumption of trading

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results

Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling program completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp

Result Highlights

Secret Pass Project - Soil Geochemistry Results

Secret Pass Project - Soil Geochemistry Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results from the mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemistry survey completed at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Result Highlights

Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting on December 7, 2021

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting:

silver bars and coins

VIDEO — David H. Smith: No One Knows Silver's Real Value, But We'll Find Out

David H. Smith: No One Knows Silver's Real Value, But We'll Find Outyoutu.be

After a lackluster performance in 2021, silver has remained relatively rangebound this year, stuck between about US$22 and US$24 per ounce even as its sister metal gold breaks higher.

Will that change as 2022 progresses? David H. Smith, senior analyst at the Morgan Report, believes it's possible.

"I do think that this year is going to be a profoundly interesting year," he said. "This is the first time I've ever gone on record in print ... I'm willing to be wrong on this, but I do believe that this year silver has the potential to challenge US$50 — I don't know if it'll be successful or not, (but) I think it may."

CMC Announces Terms Private Placement Units to Raise C$2,120,000

CMC Announces Terms Private Placement Units to Raise C$2,120,000

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (CMCXF:OTC PINKS) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the terms to its proposed non-brokered private placement. The proposed terms are to sell up to 8,500,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit and up to 4,500,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,120,000 (collectively, the "Offering"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. and German Mining Network will be acting as finders on behalf of the Company in relation to the Offering

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one transferrable non-flow-through share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

IIROC Trading Halt - NLR

IIROC Trading Halt - NLR

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Positive Geophysical Survey Results at Silver Hart are Integrated into the Design of the 2022 Drill Program

Positive Geophysical Survey Results at Silver Hart are Integrated into the Design of the 2022 Drill Program

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Intelligent Exploration ("IE') has completed a detailed interpretation of the SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey that recommends drill testing of Targets T-1 and T-4 at its flagship Silver Hart Project, south-central Yukon. Dr. Chris Hale and John Gilliatt of IE have recommended an initial 5,000-meter drill program to provide up to three drill holes on sections spaced 100 meters apart over each conductor

Chart, surface chartDescription automatically generated

Figure 1: Total Magnetic Intensity ("TMI") Map: The magnetic data divide the Silver Hart and Blue Heaven properties into areas of higher TMI (likely underlain by intrusive rocks - Cassiar Batholith) and low TMI (indicated by green and blue colors - likely sedimentary rocks. Note that that SkyTEM Targets T-1 and T-4 occur within the lower TMI areas (sedimentary domains), at or near the Batholith contact.

Eric Sprott Reports Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp.

Eric Sprott announces that Sprott Mining Inc., (a corporation which he beneficially owns) disposed of a total of 600,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the Toronto Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately $14.63 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately $8,779,920.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 23,325,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants (representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis and approximately 10.8% on a partially diluted basis). Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 23,925,241 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 9.3% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.1% on a partially diluted basis. The disposition resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 2.2% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report.

us dollar bill with downward trend lines

VIDEO — Andy Schectman: Fed Will Sacrifice Dollar, Stay Safe in Gold and Silver

Andy Schectman February 2022youtu.be

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve as inflation concerns continue to mount.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on what the central bank's next moves could be and how precious metals could be impacted.

"They have chosen an inflationary path over austerity, over the tough decisions. And I have a really hard time believing that they will blow up the economy by letting rates rise," he said.

