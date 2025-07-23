Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

DEBT PROCESS

As previously mentioned, Altech has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in the first round of financing discussions, receiving largely positive initial feedback. Based on this feedback, the Company has selected a preferred financial institution- a European bank with a proven track record in providing debt funding for technology-driven projects, particularly those within the innovation sector.

Although the mandate has not yet been formally executed, Altech intends to make an official announcement once this step is complete.

Meanwhile, the bank's commercial and technical teams have been diligently conducting a comprehensive review of the Cerenergy projects and its technology. The technical due diligence process is critical for ensuring that the project meets the bank's financing and risk criteria. As part of this process the onsite Altech experts are in detailed discussions with the bank's representative. The banks have visited Dresden and the Fraunhofer testing facilities and visit Hermsdorf, Germany where the prototype production is located in the coming weeks, which will be a key step in concluding the technical evaluation.

In parallel with these efforts, Altech is progressing discussions for securing a federal government guarantee, which would further strengthen its ability to secure the necessary debt funding for the project. Officials from the Ministry of Finance have already been briefed on the initiative, and the due diligence process for the application is actively underway. This federal guarantee will serve as an underwriter and therewith derisk any debt funding for the project substantially.

EQUITY FUNDING

In parallel with ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to assist in securing the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, Altech plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment is intended to attract investors who can contribute not only capital, but also strategic value, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term goals of growth and sustainability.

The Group on one hand is specifically targeting large utility companies, data centre operators, investment funds, and corporations that are deeply committed to the green energy transition and on the other hand industrial partners with access and know-how and resources relevant to Cerenergy battery production, implementation or market access. These potential partners are seen as ideal due to their strong alignment with the project's sustainable energy focus and their ability to provide significant financial support. Progress in equity discussions has been promising, with several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed, enabling deeper engagement with prospective investors. Additionally, draft term sheets have been circulated to interested parties, outlining the key terms and conditions for investment. These documents provide a foundation for negotiations and facilitate more detailed discussions around the equity stake and partnership structure.

The decision to divest part of the project is strategically aimed at easing the Company's financial burden while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both equity and debt financing, Altech aims to finalize the full funding package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. Moving forward, the focus will be on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are critical for the project's progression.

GRANT APPLICATIONS

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation. Altech has applied for several of these grants to advance its CERENERGY(R) project, securing essential financial backing for technology development, high-tech industries, expert employment and infrastructure upgrades.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

Altech has secured three key Offtake Letters of Intent (LOIs) for 100% of its CERENERGY(R) production.

1. Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP): An agreement was signed on 13 September 2024 for ZISP to purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The purchase is contingent on performance tests and battery specifications meeting customer requirements.

2. Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau): A second LOI was executed with RefLau, a joint venture between Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. RefLau will buy 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) storage n the first year, increasing to 32 MWh annually for the next four years. Additionally, Altech will purchase green electricity for its planned production plant.

3. Axsol GmbH: A third LOI was signed with Axsol, a leading renewable energy solutions provider. Axsol will exclusively distribute CERENERGY(R) batteries to the Western defense industry, facilitating early market entry and sales. These agreements are crucial for financing and advancing the CERENERGY(R) project.

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".

Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.

This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.

To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2HQJB3QO

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report a significant breakthrough in its 2025 exploration campaign at the wholly-owned Radar Project in Labrador, Canada. Emerging technical results suggest that the project bears geological similarities to Panzhihua, the world's leading vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) operation, located in China, which contributes over 40% of global vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) production 1 .

 

With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic VTM composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Project shows the potential to become a globally meaningful VTM project. We use Panzhihua as our deposit model target, however, note that comparable Labradorite-type AMCG deposits are not necessarily indicative of the grades and tonnes of the mineralization within the Dykes River intrusion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

