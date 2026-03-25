IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

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International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe — with exceptional grades of nickel, zinc, lead, antimony, and recently identified spectacular... Keep Reading...
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite Purification Tolling Services

Graphite Purification Tolling Services

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Graphite Purification Tolling ServicesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

Lithium Africa Corp. Engages Strategic and Financial Consultant

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (formerly named Lombard Street Capital Corp.) (the "Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the "Euroswiss Agreement") dated March 23, 2026 with Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc.... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Binding Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group, Securing First Commercial Sales of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Binding Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group, Securing First Commercial Sales of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a binding Sales Distribution Contract with Cristal Sand Group Ltda. ("Cristal Sand") for the sale of high-purity industrial silica sand extracted from the... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ) ("BRW" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has issued an additional 5,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on March 24, 2026

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Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that Homerun's CEO, Brian Leeners, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place on March 24, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST.The Fireside Chat will be hosted by... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("the Company" or "Lithium Africa") announces that effective today it begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "6MQ". Lithium Africa's FSE information can be found on the Börse Frankfurt website:... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Michel Gauthier, effective immediately.The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gauthier for his dedicated service and contributions to the Company. We wish him all the best in his... Keep Reading...

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International Graphite
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