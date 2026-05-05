Argentina Lithium and Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Argentina Lithium and Energy Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on May 6th, 2026 at 11:00 am ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-lit/.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high-quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production

Commodities to be covered: Lithium

About Argentina Lithium and Energy

Welcome to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and a strong track record of government and community relations.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Argentina Lithium and Energy
CEO Niko Cacos
7786860135
perger@grossogroup.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

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