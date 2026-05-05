Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Sponsored BDR's on the Brazil B3 Stock Exchange

Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), Brazil's main stock exchange, under the:
BDR TICKER: HMRN31
ISIN BDR: BRHMRNBDR006
RATIO: 1:1 (1 BDR = 1 COMMON)
As of early 2026, the B3 (Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) is ranked as the 20th largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization. It is the premier stock exchange in South America, acting as the main financial hub for Brazilian securities.
This marks a proud and important milestone for Homerun as it begins trading on the largest exchange in the country where its core operations and growth projects are located, creating a direct Brazilian capital markets presence for the Company's energy transition strategy.
BDRS NOW TRADING ON BRAZIL'S MAIN EXCHANGE
The BDRs are issued under Homerun's previously announced Sponsored BDR Level 1 program with Banco B3 S.A. as depositary, with each BDR representing one common share of Homerun, which continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR (the "Underlying Shares"). The Underlying Shares corresponding to the BDRs are held in custody outside Brazil in an account designated for the program, and new BDRs are issued only when the depositary acquires and blocks the corresponding Underlying Shares.
As qualified Brazilian investors purchase Homerun BDRs on B3, the depositary will source the Underlying Shares from the TSXV market (or from existing blocked inventory), effectively drawing on Homerun's Canadian-listed float. The BDR structure is designed to maintain economic and voting equivalence between the BDRs and the Underlying Shares, with price discovery linked through arbitrage between B3 and the TSXV.
By listing on B3 via a Sponsored BDR program, Homerun aims to:
- Broaden and diversify its shareholder base in Brazil, including domestic institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.
- Enhance visibility and market awareness in the country where its flagship high-purity, low-iron silica resources and planned solar glass manufacturing complex are located.
- Provide Brazilian and international investors with a local-market vehicle to participate in Brazil's energy transition, including the build-out of solar glass, advanced silica materials and energy storage infrastructure.
- Create an additional trading venue that may support liquidity and valuation for the Company's shares over time.
Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun, commented:
"Today is a very proud moment for Homerun. Being listed on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange and one of the largest exchanges in the Americas, connects our business directly to the market where we operate and where we see our greatest long-term growth opportunities. Our vision is to build a vertically integrated, silica-powered platform for the energy transition in Brazil, from high-purity silica in Bahia, to antimony-free solar glass, to advanced materials, energy storage and energy solutions and we are excited to now offer Brazilian investors a local way to participate in that journey. We are grateful to our partners and regulators for their support in bringing this listing to life, and we look forward to deepening our relationships with Brazilian institutions, family offices and retail investors as we advance our bankable feasibility study and project financing initiatives."
About Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs)
Brazilian Depositary Receipts are certificates issued in Brazil that represent securities of a foreign issuer, enabling those securities to trade on B3 in Brazilian reais while being backed by shares held in custody abroad. Sponsored BDR programs are created with the participation of the foreign issuer and a Brazilian depositary bank, and can be structured at different levels with corresponding disclosure and offering regimes.
About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)
Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.
- Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.
- Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.
- Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.
- Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.
With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Homerun Resources Inc.
"Brian Leeners"
Brian Leeners, CEO & Director
brianleeners@gmail.com / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)
Tyler Muir, Investor Relations
info@homerunresources.com / +1 306-690-8886 (WhatsApp)
FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295961