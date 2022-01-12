Gold Investing News
All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated i-80 Gold Corp. is pleased to announce its development plans for 2022 - a catalyst-rich year as the Company commences its plans to build a comprehensive Nevada mining complex.  i-80 is in the process of developing multiple mining operations to achieve its objective of building a Nevada focused mining company with a goal of ultimately ...

All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its development plans for 2022 - a catalyst-rich year as the Company commences its plans to build a comprehensive Nevada mining complex.  i-80 is in the process of developing multiple mining operations to achieve its objective of building a Nevada focused mining company with a goal of ultimately producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually.

i-80 completed multiple strategic transactions in 2021, the first year of it being a publicly traded Company, that position the Company to achieve its goal of becoming a prominent, stand alone, gold producer in the state of Nevada. i-80 acquired the Granite Creek, Lone Tree and Ruby Hill properties to become one of the largest holders of gold and silver resources in Nevada (See Table 4).

Importantly, the Company secured the ability to process all types of gold mineralization, including refractory gold bearing mineralization, through the acquisition of the Lone Tree processing complex and also through interim processing agreements with Nevada Gold Mines (" NGM ") that provide the Company with the flexibility to process material from any of the three planned underground operations until the Lone Tree autoclave is restarted. Processing of refractory mineralization remains one of the biggest barriers to entry in Nevada and i-80 is currently one of only three companies with this capability.

To execute its "Hub and Spoke" development plan, i-80 intends to construct four new mining operations over the next three years, complete multiple large-scale drill programs, advance permitting, build a tier-one exploration, development and mining operations team, and restart the Lone Tree autoclave.

Lone Tree will be the "Hub" of i-80's Nevada operations as the central processing facility, operations office, assay lab and warehouse for all sites. Mineralization from Granite Creek, Ruby Hill, and McCoy-Cove will feed the Lone Tree Autoclave, once restarted, and mineralization from the Buffalo Mountain (and Brooks) open pit will be processed at the Lone Tree heap leach facility. So that investors can better understand deliverables, and track execution progress, the Company is adopting a "Scorecard" as presented in Table 1 below.

"With a strong balance sheet, we are concentrated on achieving our goal of becoming one of Nevada's largest gold producers", stated Ewan Downie , Chief Executive Officer of i-80 Gold. "2021 was a highly successful first year for i-80 where we closed multiple strategic acquisitions that position i-80 as one of the largest holders of gold and silver resources in the State."

"Executing our aggressive growth platform is the key focus for 2022 and management is in the process of building a tier-one management team with a track record of operational excellence in Nevada ", stated Matt Gili , President & Chief Operating Officer of i-80 Gold. "We are targeting peer-best production growth through the development of our portfolio of permitted, road accessible deposits. Additionally, the Company has gained a strategic advantage as one of only three companies in the State with infrastructure to process refractory mineral resources, once the facility has been retrofitted to suit the Company's deposits."

Table 1 - 2022 Scorecard – Key Goals & Catalysts


Corporate Growth

Goal

Status

Build Tier-One Management Team

Underway – Several key positions secured

Secure Finances to Execute Growth

Currently ~US$200M in cash and cash equivalents

Align with ICMM Principles

Underway

Lone Tree Complex

Goal

Status

Complete autoclave and metallurgy studies

Underway - Awarding Study Contracts

Place long lead time orders for autoclave refurbishment

To be ordered once appropriate studies are completed

Residual leaching program

Underway – Gold production expected in 2022 1

Granite Creek

Goal

Status

Achieve consistent ramp up mining rate

Ramp up plan underway

Commence delivery of mineralization to NGM for processing

Targeting first delivery in H2-2022

Complete 20,000 m drill program

Underway – drill results throughout the year

Complete updated mineral resource estimate

To be completed after drill program – update plan YE 2022

Complete underground feasibility study

Targeting completion in H2-2022

Ruby Hill

Goal

Status

Complete +20,000 metre surface drilling campaign

Underway – drill results throughout the year

Submit permitting for an underground mining operation

Work to initiate permitting underway

Heap leach processing of 2021 mined material

Underway – Gold production expected in 2022

Complete updated mineral resource estimate

To be completed after drill program – update plan YE 2022

Complete PEA or Pre-Feasibility study

Targeting completion in H2-2022 1

McCoy-Cove

Goal

Status

Initiate underground development program

Award Development Contract Q1-2022

Commence 40,000 metre Underground Drill Program

Targeting H2-2022 start once ramp is sufficiently developed

Complete mine dewatering strategy

Underway – Targeting completion in 2022

Buffalo Mountain (and Brooks)

Goal

Status

Complete permitting of the heap leach open pit operation

Underway – Targeting completion in 2022

Complete resource estimate

Underway – Targeting release in H2-2022

1 See Cautionary Note Below

Lone Tree Processing Facilities and Buffalo Mountain Project

Lone Tree is expected to become the hub of i-80's Nevada operations, and the central processing facility for mineralization from the first four planned mining projects.  Importantly, Lone Tree is host to infrastructure that, following successful refurbishment efforts, will allow it to process refractory and oxide mineralization.  Currently on care and maintenance, the property hosts existing infrastructure that includes a whole ore autoclave with capacity of 1M Tonnes/year, a flotation circuit with capacity of 1.8M Tonnes/year, a CIC circuit & leach pad with 6.5M Tonnes of remaining capacity, a tailings dam with 1.5M Tonnes of remaining constructed capacity and an additional 10 M Tonnes of designed capacity, a waste dump, along with several buildings useful for the development of all i-80's projects including a warehouse, maintenance shop, administration building and assay lab .

In Q1-2022, the Company plans to award the contract to complete a detailed engineering study for the restart of the autoclave and secure key personnel to execute the restart plan. Additionally, permitting for the development of the Buffalo Mountain open pit mine is underway, where gold mineralization is expected to be processed at the Lone Tree leach pad facility. An initial resource for Buffalo Mountain is expected to be complete in H1-2022.

i-80 considers the Lone Tree infrastructure to be the most strategically located processing facility in Nevada , located on Interstate 80 with the Nevada Railway less than two kilometres to the north, and will be the platform from which i-80 intends to grow its business (see Figure 1 below).

Granite Creek Property

The fully permitted Granite Creek underground represents the Company's most advanced project. Initial rehabilitation of the underground workings was completed in 2021 and additional levels are now being constructed and multiple levels are being prepared for mining. A surface and underground drill program, expected to comprise more than 20,000 metres of drilling, is well underway with positive results. Following the 2022 drill campaign, the Company intends to complete a revised resource estimate focused on the underground mineralized zones.

The Granite Creek Mine Project hosts both open pit and underground resources and is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada . The underground deposit at Granite Creek represents one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America with resource grades in excess of 10 grams per tonne ("g/t) gold (see Table 2 below).

Table 2 – Granite Creek Underground Mineral Resources

Resource Class

Tonnes

(1000's)

Gold Grade

(g/t)

Gold Oz

(000's)

Measured

483

10.07

156

Indicated

525

10.70

181

M&I

1,008

10.40

337

Inferred

741

13.41

319

Notes:
1)     Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, and as such, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
2)     Cut-off is 5 gpt based on Mining Cost of $100/ton, Process Cost of $106/ton, recovery of 92%, and a gold price of $1600/t. oz.
3)     The effective date is May 4, 2021.
4)     Figures are rounded and may show apparent errors in subtotals.
5)     Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report Granite Creek Mine Project, Humboldt County, Nevada,
USA. Effective date -  May 4, 2021. Report date – November 9, 2021.







The primary goal of the 2021/2022 drill program is to advance underground drilling and test mining with a target of ramping up to production in H1-2022. Underground drilling will be focused on delineating sufficient resources for near-term mine development and full production, and a cubex drill was recently added to define initial stoping areas. Initially, material mined from Granite Creek will be trucked for processing at the nearby NGM's Twin Creeks processing facility through the interim processing arrangement that was entered into for processing until the Company's Lone Tree facility is operational.

In addition to the underground program at Granite Creek, the surface drilling program testing near-surface mineralization for metallurgical purposes and open pit definition was completed in 2021. This part of the program was competed primarily to advance permitting for open pit mining including heap leach processing on-site. A Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Granite Creek Mine Project was completed in 2021 and a full feasibility study for the open pit project is planned to be completed in the future.

Ruby Hill Project

Ruby Hill includes an open pit mine and related infrastructure (mill / heap leach) and is located immediately west of the town of Eureka proximal to Highway 50. The Ruby Hill Property is host to multiple gold, silver and base metal deposits that collectively comprise one of Nevada's largest mineral endowments that offer substantial upside. In Q4-2021, i-80 launched a multi-drill campaign that will see a minimum of 20,000 metres drilled in 2022 followed by a resource update. All deposits remain open along strike and at depth.

Multiple gold and polymetallic exploration targets exist on the property and i-80 will begin permitting for the construction of a decline to access the high-grade Ruby Deeps deposit and the Blackjack Zone with the intent of trucking refractory mineralization for processing at Lone Tree (see Figure 2). In H1-2022, i-80 will continue with processing of material mined in H2-2021 at the heap leach facility on the property.  Ruby Hill also includes crushing and CIL processing infrastructure (see Figure 3).


McCoy-Cove Property

In November 2021 , i-80 announced that it intended to proceed with its planned underground, advanced–exploration, program at the Company's 100%-owned McCoy-Cove Property. The underground plan will include the construction of a decline, and a level that will include multiple drill bays in order to upgrade resources and complete a Feasibility Study. The Cove deposit on the Property represents one of North America's highest grade gold deposits with grades in excess of 10 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) (see Table 3). The deposit remains open for expansion down-dip.

Table 3 – McCoy Cove Mineral Resources

Resource

Classification

Tonnes

(000's)

Gold Grade

(g/t)

Silver Grade

(g/t)

Gold Ounces

(000's)

Silver Ounces

(000's)

Indicated

1,007

10.9

29.1

351

943

Inferred

3,867

10.9

20.6

1,353

2,565

Notes:
1)     Mineral Resources have been estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per troy ounce.
2)     Mineral Resources have been estimated using gold metallurgical recoveries of 79.5% and 85.2% for roasting and pressure oxidation, respectively.
3)     Mineral Resources have been estimated using a gold equivalent cutoff grade of 0.141 opt.
4)     One ounce of gold is equivalent to 98 ounces of silver.
5)     The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is January 1, 2021.
6)     Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves, and as such, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
7)     Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada. Effective date – January 1, 2021. Report date – April 13, 2021

In the coming weeks, the Company will engage contractors to proceed with the initial underground development plan and drilling of approximately 40,000 metres that is expected to commence in the second half of 2022 followed by a Feasibility Study.

The McCoy-Cove Property is strategically located approximately 50 km south of the Company's Lone Tree Complex, and immediately south of Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix Mine within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend. The Property is accessed via all-season road from Highway 55 in Nevada .

ESG Initiative

The Company is focused on achieving industry best ESG practices. Since i-80's inception in April 2021 , the Company completed an ESG Assessment with a third-party consultant which highlighted key areas of focus going forward. The Company intends to grow on this success in 2022 with the goal of aligning with the ICMM Guidelines and has set out a plan to achieve this.

Financial Strength

In 2021, i-80 closed financings that will result in the Company having a strong balance sheet including nearly US$200 Million in cash and cash equivalents following funding of the previously announced financing package.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company's central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave.


Table 4 - i-80 Mineral Resources

Resource

Classification

Tonnes

(000's)

Au Grade

(g/t)

Ag Grade

(g/t)

Au Ounces

(000's)

Ag Ounces

(000)'s

Measured






Granite Creek - Open Pit

20,857

1.47


988


Granite Creek -Underground

483

10.07


156


Lone Tree -Open Pit






McCoy-Cove - Underground






Ruby Hill - Open Pit






Ruby Hill - Underground






Indicated






Granite Creek - Open Pit

7,448

1.27


304


Granite Creek - Underground

525

10.70


181


Lone Tree - Open Pit

7,223

1.77


410


McCoy-Cove - Underground

1,007

10.90

29.1

351

943

Ruby Hill - Open Pit

224,400

0.54

14.3

3,874

103,335

Ruby Hill - Underground

1,200

5.22

0.6

202

22

Measured & Indicated

263,144

0.76

12.33

6,465

104,300

Inferred






Granite Creek - Open Pit

1,531

1.26


62


Granite Creek - Underground

741

13.41


319


Lone Tree - Open Pit

50,734

1.69


2,764


McCoy-Cove - Underground

3,867

10.90

20.6

1,353

2,565

Ruby Hill - Open Pit

162,700

0.39

14.0

2,062

73,472

Ruby Hill - Underground

8,210

6.02

1.7

1,588

439

Inferred

227,783

1.11

10.4

8,148

76,476

Notes:
1)     MCOY-COVE: Mineral Resources were calculated at a gold price of US$1500/oz, cut-off grade 0.141 opt Au. and is based on the Preliminary Economic Assessment issued by i-80 on April 13, 2021. Practical Mining LLC, under the supervision of Dagny Odell, P.E., Laura Symmes, SME, and Robert Raponi, P. Eng., each being Qualified Persons within the meaning National Instrument (NI) 43-101, was the lead consultant for the Project PEA.
2)     GRANITE CREEK: Mineral Resources have an effective date of May 4, 2021 and are based on the mineral resource technical report issued by i-80 on October 29, 2021.  The Qualified Persons for the estimate are Terre Lane QP-MMSA and Hamid Samari QP-MMSA of GRE.  Open Pit Mineral resources are reported at a 0.35 g/t cutoff, an assumed gold price of 1,800 $/tr. oz, using variable recovery, a slope angle of 41 degrees, 6% royalty, heap leach processing cost $9.92 per tonne (includes admin), CIL processing cost of $17.63 per tonne (includes admin).  Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 5 gpt based on Mining Cost of $100/ton, Process Cost of $106/ton, recovery of 92%, and a gold price of $1600/t. oz.
3)     LONE TREE: Mineral Resources were calculated at a gold price of US$1650/oz, cut-off grade of 0.1 g/t Au and are based on the mineral resource technical report issued by i-80 on October 21, 2021. Mr. Abani Samal, Ph.D., CPG, RM- SME,  Fellow-SEG a GeoGlobal, LLC Principal is the Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate.
4)     RUBY HILL: Mineral Resources were calculated at a gold price of US$1650/oz, cut-off grade 0.1 g/t Au. and are based on the mineral resource technical report issued by i-80 on October 22, 2021. Mr. Christopher Wright, P. Geo, a Wood Canada Ltd. employee, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate.
5)     Figures are rounded and may show apparent errors in subtotals.
6)     Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability.
















Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contain in this press release has been reviewed by Tim George, PE, Manager of Engineering Services of i-80 and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, , completion of refurbishment and development activities at the Long Tree project, commencement of mining operations at the Lone Tree project or the Ruby Hill mine development activities at the Company's projects and resource updates in respect of certain properties, the objectives set out under 2022 Scorecard – Key Goals & Catalysts in this press release and the ESG initiatives. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: failure to obtain the relevant regulatory approvals, material adverse changes, exercise of termination rights by any relevant party, unexpected changes in laws, the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration, refurbishment, development or mining programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors Concerning Estimates of Resources: This press release uses the term "inferred resources." "Inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of a feasibility study or prefeasibility study, except in rare cases. Information contained in the press release containing descriptions of any mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder that disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources in accordance with Industry Guide 7 or the SEC's new mining disclosure rules in Regulation S-K 1300. SEC Industry Guide 7 does not recognize the existence of resources. Under Regulation S-K 1300, reserve and resource definitions are substantially similar to the corresponding CIM Definition Standards; however, there are differences between NI 43-101 and Regulation S-K 1300 and therefore information contained in the press release may not be comparable to similar information made public by public U.S. companies pursuant to the Regulation S-K 1300 or SEC Industry Guide 7.

Cautionary Statement:

A production decision at each of the Ruby Hill Mine and Lone Tree projects was made by previous operators of the mines, prior to the completion of the acquisition of each such project by the Company and the Company made a decision to continue production subsequent to the acquisitions at each of the projects. This decision by the Company to continue production and, to the knowledge of the Company, the prior production decision at each of the projects were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, which include increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company's cash flow and future profitability. Readers are cautioned that there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with such production decisions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-launches-comprehensive-plan-to-create-nevada-focused-gold-mining-company-301459301.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c4833.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

i-80 Gold TSX:IAU Gold Investing
IAU:CA
i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold CEO Increases Share Ownership to More than 5 Million Shares

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") notes that that its CEO, Ewan Downie has reported on System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) recent purchases of common shares of the Company through open market purchases on the Toronto Stock Exchange to increase his share ownership to 5,000,027 or 2.09%.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Enters into US$135 Financing Package for Nevada-Focused Mining Complex

i-80 Enters into US$135 Financing Package for Nevada-Focused Mining Complex

All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of definitive agreements in connection with the previously announced financing package for aggregate proceeds of $135 Million (the " Financing Package "), and an accordion option to potentially access an additional $100 million .

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Announces C$12,576,000 Top-Up Subscription by Equinox Gold

i-80 Gold Announces C$12,576,000 Top-Up Subscription by Equinox Gold

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that Equinox Gold Corp. (" Equinox ") has exercised its right under the support agreement (the " Agreement ") dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and Equinox to defend its pro rata ownership of i-80 shares on a partially-diluted basis following the recent issuance of shares by the Company in connection with the acquisitions of the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits from Nevada Gold Mines LLC and the Ruby Hill mine from affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management. In connection with the Agreement, Equinox subscribed for 4,800,000 new common shares of the Company at a price of C$2.62 per common share, for gross proceeds to the Company of C$12,576,000 (the " Subscription ").

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Reports Final Results from Phase 1 Drilling Targeting Open Pit Mineralization at the Granite Creek Mine Project in Nevada

i-80 Gold Reports Final Results from Phase 1 Drilling Targeting Open Pit Mineralization at the Granite Creek Mine Project in Nevada

New results include 36.74 g/t Au over 9.1 Metres

 i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that assay results for the first phase of drilling at the Company's Granite Creek Mine ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") Property, for geotechnical and metallurgical purposes associated with the planned open pit project, have been received and confirm the high-grade open pit opportunity.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold to Proceed with Underground Program at McCoy-Cove

i-80 Gold to Proceed with Underground Program at McCoy-Cove

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is proceeding with its planned underground, advanced-exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned McCoy-Cove Property ("McCoy-Cove" or "the Property") located in Nevada .

McCoy-Cove is one of four projects currently being advanced by i-80 and is one of the key projects contemplated in the Company's plans to restart the Lone Tree processing facility that includes an autoclave. The underground plan will include the construction of a decline and a level that will include multiple drill bays in order to upgrade resources and complete a Feasibility Study. The Cove deposit on the Property represents one of North America's higher grade gold deposits with grades in excess of 10 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) (Table 1). See Premier Gold Mines press release dated January 18, 2021 . The deposit remains open for expansion to the southeast.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

Snowline Gold Intersects 8.3 Grams per Tonne Gold Over 4.7 Metres Including 22.1 Grams per Tonne Over 1.1 Metres in 460 Meter Step-Over at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

  • Diamond drill hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t Au over 4.7 m in the first drill test of a new, covered target area at Jupiter
  • Quartz breccia hosts fine-grained visible gold assayed 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m within above 4.7 m interval
  • Hole J-21-020 was collared 1.1 km north of high-grade (>20 g/t Au) hits in holes J-21-010, 011, 012 & 013, demonstrating scale of mineralizing system
  • Assays still pending for all 4 holes at Snowline's Valley zone bulk-tonnage target 32 km south of Jupiter, each of which intersected visible gold and extensive zones of sheeted veins

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce receipt of remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Among these results, hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 gt Au over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 gt Au over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90% of the reported interval

Figure 1 - J-21-020, from 106.0 m to 111.4 m downhole, as previously shown in a September 3, 2021 Company release. The wide, stylolitic, acicular arsenopyrite-bearing quartz carbonate vein breccia from 108.9 m to 110.0 m downhole returned 22.1 g/t Au over 1.1 m. Instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at 109.6 m and 109.8 m downhole. This sits within a broader zone of mineralized quartz carbonate veins and pyrite- and arsenopyrite-bearing siltstones from 106.0 m to 110.7 m downhole which averaged 8.3 g/t Au (including the above interval). Intersections are perpendicular to the core axis and thus suggest a close approximation of true widths, although the geometry of the mineralization is not yet known

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Extends the Olympus Target to the North with Assay Results From Sampling of up to 112 g/t Gold and 544 g/t Silver

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade gold and silver vein grab sample assay results from it's grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company currently has two diamond drill rigs operating at Olympus with a third rig anticipated to commence drilling in approximately one week as part of its minimum 20,000 metre program for 2022.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1 and 2)

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Reports New Drill Discovery of 15.7 GPT Gold over 24.8 Metres Including 29.96 GPT Gold over 4.1 M on the Reliance Property

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report a new drill discovery at the Eagle South area of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Highlights for the reported diamond drill hole DDH 21-020 include:

Keep reading... Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Barrick will release its Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2021 on January 19, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Confirms New Gold Discovery at Halfway

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce partial assay results confirming the new gold discovery at the Halfway zone from sixteen (16) drill holes, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Keep reading... Show less

Gold Bull 3D modelling yields new compelling drill targets at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report its upcoming drill plan for its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×