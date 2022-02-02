Precious Metals Investing News
New Results Include 25.5 gt Au over 5.5 m 11.0 gt Au over 9.1 m & 17.2 gt Au over 4.2 m i-80 Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that continued drilling was successful in further delineating a new high-grade horizon, the South Pacific Zone at the Company's Granite Creek Property located in Humboldt County, Nevada . Surface drilling is targeting the expansion of mineralization at depth below, and to the north of, the ...

New Results Include 25.5 g/t Au over 5.5 m , 11.0 g/t Au over 9.1 m & 17.2 g/t Au over 4.2 m

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that continued drilling was successful in further delineating a new high-grade horizon, the South Pacific Zone ("SPZ"), at the Company's Granite Creek Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Surface drilling is targeting the expansion of mineralization at depth below, and to the north of, the mine workings at Granite Creek. The high-grade results received to-date from SPZ have exceeded expectations and suggests potential to substantively expand mineral resources on the Property. To-date, results have been received for the first of eleven (11) holes of sixteen (16) drill holes now completed to test the SPZ target with all drill holes that have reached the target returning impressive gold grades and widths of mineralization. Owing to the early success of the expansion drilling, the 2022 program has been expanded to ~30,000m of drilling and additional drill rigs have been added both on surface and underground.

Highlight results from SPZ drilling:

  • 17.2 g/t Au over 3.8 m and 22.0 g/t Au over 3.4 m in hole iGS21-07
  • 10.5 g/t Au over 3.8 and 8.0 g/t Au over 4.8 m in hole iGS21-08
  • 17.2 g/t Au over 4.2 m in hole iGS21-10
  • 25.5 g/t Au over 5.5 m in hole iGS21-11
  • 11.0 g/t over 9.1 m including 15.5 g/t over 5.5 m in hole iGS21-12

Drilling of the SPZ has been elevated to the primary exploration target on the Property with multiple drill rigs completing delineation drilling as well as step-out drilling designed to continue to expand mineralization along strike and at depth where the deposit remains open. It is anticipated that SPZ will be included in a resource update following the 2022 drill campaign. High-grade mineralization occurs at the contact of the Upper and Lower Comus Formation rock units, and also associated with interpreted north to northeast striking splay faults resulting in multiple intercepts in some holes and remains wide open at depth and along strike to the north (see Figures 1 and 2).

"The consistency of high-grade gold mineralization in the South Pacific Zone is truly impressive as the ongoing drill program continues to demonstrate the significant upside opportunity at Granite Creek," stated Ewan Downie , Chief Executive Officer of i-80. "Including programs at Ruby Hill and McCoy-Cove in 2022, we expect to drill in excess of 50,000 metres in 2022 with a goal of expanding our already enviable resource base."

High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at Nevada Gold Mines' ("NGM"), multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine that is located immediately to the north (see Figure 3); proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

It is expected that refractory mineralization mined from the underground operation at Granite Creek will initially be trucked to Twin Creeks for processing, pursuant to the agreement with NGM, until such time that the Company's Lone Tree facility is operational.

Table 1 – Summary Assay Results from SPZ Drilling

New 2021 Drill Results from SPZ at Granite Creek, estimated true widths 70-80%

Drillhole ID

Type

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Au

(g/t)

iGS21-07

Core

352.0

355.9

3.8

17.2

iGS21-07

Core

368.1

371.6

3.4

22.0

iGS21-08

Core

356.2

360.9

4.8

8.0

iGS21-08

Core

419.7

423.5

3.8

10.5

iGS21-08

Core

517.6

522.1

4.6

6.3

iGS21-08

Core

535.5

537.5

2.0

11.9

iGS21-09

Core

390.1

391.5

1.4

6.2

iGS21-09

Core

422.5

423.5

1.1

5.9

iGS21-10

Core

424.6

428.8

4.2

17.2

iGS21-10

Core

433.1

434.0

0.9

12.6

iGS21-11

Core

416.4

417.6

1.2

9.7

iGS21-11

Core

436.5

442.0

5.5

25.5

iGS21-12

Core

389.5

391.1

1.5

5.4

iGS21-12

Core

441.8

451.0

9.1

11.0

Including

Core

442.6

448.1

5.5

15.5

Previously released 2021 Drill Results from SPZ at Granite Creek, estimated true widths 70-80%

Drillhole ID

Type

From

(m)

To

(m)

Length

(m)

Au

(g/t)

iGS21-01

Core

386.6

392.7

6.1

12.8

iGS21-03

Core

391.4

398.5

7.1

16.3

iGS21-04

Core

288.0

289.6

1.5

37.36

iGS21-04

Core

326.3

329.8

3.4

16.4

iGS21-04

Core

336.7

337.9

1.2

44.14

iGS21-04

Core

468.3

478.5

10.2

14.7

iGS21-05

Core

398.4

403.7

5.3

16.5

iGS21-05

Core

444.7

451.4

6.7

5.1

Table 1a

Collar Coordinates

UTM

Drillhole ID

East m

North m

Elevation m

Azimuth

Dip

NAD83 Zone 11

iGS21-01

478579

4554235

1466

308

-46

iGS21-03

478323

4554119

1556

352

-55

iGS21-04

478323

4554116

1556

340

-64

iGS21-05

478327

4554119

1554

351

-59

iGS21-06

478325

4554119

1554

338

-59

iGS21-07

478541

4554160

1472

315

-46

iGS21-08

478541

4554161

1472

311

-48

iGS21-09

478578

4554235

1466

315

-45

iGS21-10

478579

4554416

1550

280

-67

iGS21-11

478579

4554414

1550

286

-73

iGS21-12

478580

4554411

1549

265

-67

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada .

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to Paragon Geochemical Assay Laboratories (PAL) of Sparks, NV , which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through PAL are run through standard prep methods and analyzed using FA-Pb30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and 48MA-MS (48 element Suite; 0.5g 4-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. PAL also undertake their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. Historic holes were assayed by various accredited laboratories. Refer to the November 9 th , 2021 Granite Creek Mine Project Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report for information on historic assays.

Qualified Person

Tim George, PE, is the Qualified Person for the information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada -focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio to complement existing gold production from the Ruby Hill open pit.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the expansion or mineral resources at Granite Creek and the potential of the Granite Creek project, . Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-continues-to-expand-south-pacific-zone-at-granite-creek-301473604.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c4075.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
Including 10.7 g/t Au over 9.4 m , 8.2 g/t Au over 5.6 m & 14.5 g/t Au over 2.7 m

i-80 Gold CORP . (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive assay results from the ongoing underground drill program at the Company's Granite Creek Property (" Granite Creek " or " the Property ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
Bolsters Nevada Operation Team with Multiple Key Hires

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has awarded the engineering study for restart of the Lone Tree autoclave to Hatch Ltd. The study will complete a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level mechanical and operational review of all aspects necessary for the restart of the Company's autoclave processing facility located in northern Nevada. Additionally, as a part of its comprehensive plan to create a Nevada focused gold mining company, i-80 has recently filled multiple key positions continuing to build a tier-one operations team.

Keep reading... Show less
All currencies expressed as United States dollars unless otherwise stated

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its development plans for 2022 - a catalyst-rich year as the Company commences its plans to build a comprehensive Nevada mining complex.  i-80 is in the process of developing multiple mining operations to achieve its objective of building a Nevada focused mining company with a goal of ultimately producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually.

Keep reading... Show less
i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") notes that that its CEO, Ewan Downie has reported on System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI) recent purchases of common shares of the Company through open market purchases on the Toronto Stock Exchange to increase his share ownership to 5,000,027 or 2.09%.

Keep reading... Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the final results of Phase 1 surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, "Planned definition hole SM20-50 was not only designed to fill in a drill poor gap in the past resource area and to follow the down dip mineralized plunge intercepted in drill hole SM20-47, 48 and 49, all of which reported broad zones of silver and gold bearing hydrothermal breccias with numerous higher-grade intercepts within, but also to vector in on the developing high-grade hydrothermal gold domain. See Figure 1 below.

Keep reading... Show less
Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.

Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.

Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd

Keep reading... Show less
GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today multiple high-grade intercepts from the latest 79 diamond drill holes totaling 14,798 meters of the ongoing underground in-fill drilling campaign that is being carried out by the Company's Mine Geology Department at the El Silencio Mine at its Segovia Operations. This mine geology in-fill drilling campaign, which commenced in 2020 and is ongoing, is focused on resource definition within the underground mine developments of the El Silencio Mine and complements the results from the 2021 in-mine drilling programs being carried out by the Company's Exploration Team announced in the Company's press release on December 16, 2021. In particular, the continuation of multiple high-grade intercepts in the 1040 Vein discovered last year by this mine geology in-fill drilling campaign at the El Silencio Mine reaffirms the potential for the current and future development of this flagship mine.

The best high-grade intercepts from these latest drill results at the El Silencio Mine include:

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to reiterate high grade gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") assays from results received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QAQC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary. Drill results reported so far are from 7 of 51 completed diamond drillholes in 2021 at TDG's 100% owned former producing high grade gold-silver Shasta mine located in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central B.C. TDG has also reported preliminary results from 3 of 6 historical holes drilled at Shasta in 2007 that were resampled by TDG in 2021

A summary of high grade intercepts to date is highlighted below and detailed in Table 1.

Keep reading... Show less

B2Gold Announces Receipt of New Menankoto Permit, Located Near the Fekola Mine, Mali and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cardinal Zone at Fekola

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Government of Mali has recently granted B2Gold's Malian subsidiary a new exploration permit covering the same perimeter as the Menankoto permit (the "Menankoto Permit"), which together with the Bantako North permit comprises the Anaconda area, located 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine. The Company is also pleased to announce an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Cardinal-FMZ deposits (the "Cardinal Zone"), located approximately 500 metres from the Fekola resource pit.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
VIDEO — Shree Kargutkar: Gold and Silver Price Drivers, Major Opportunity in Stocks

Shree Kargutkar: Gold and Silver Price Drivers, Major Opportunity in Stocks youtu.be

It's tough to predict where precious metals prices may go in 2022, but their key drivers can provide clues.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Shree Kargutkar, managing director and portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management, said he thinks the single biggest factor for the gold price this year will be investor demand.

He noted that while investor demand reached an all-time high in 2020, it flagged in 2021 despite factors like negative real rates, higher inflation and increasing deficits all around the world.

Keep reading... Show less

