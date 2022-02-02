New Results Include 25.5 gt Au over 5.5 m 11.0 gt Au over 9.1 m & 17.2 gt Au over 4.2 m i-80 Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that continued drilling was successful in further delineating a new high-grade horizon, the South Pacific Zone at the Company's Granite Creek Property located in Humboldt County, Nevada . Surface drilling is targeting the expansion of mineralization at depth below, and to the north of, the ...

IAU:CA