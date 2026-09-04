Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 04, 2026 10:40AM PST
Two months after a major security breach, Hugging Face has been acquired by Nvidia for US$12.9 billion, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pledging to strengthen security while keeping the platform open.
emwe studio / Adobe Stock
Two months after a swarm of autonomous OpenAI agents exposed critical vulnerabilities across its servers, open-source artificial intelligence hub Hugging Face is selling to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) for US$12.93 billion.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pledged to deploy Nvidia’s engineering and financial resources to harden the platform’s infrastructure while preserving the vendor-neutral ecosystem that supports 18 million developers, 3 million models, and 500,000 datasets.
Huang explicitly ruled out hardware lock-in, addressing immediate industry concerns regarding Nvidia's dominance in AI accelerators.
“Hugging Face will remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem,” Huang stated in the announcement Thursday (September 4). “Developers will choose the models they want, the frameworks they want, the clouds and inference service providers they want and the computing platforms they want. NVIDIA compute will not be required to build on or deploy through Hugging Face.”
The acquisition absorbs the industry's central model repository just as cybersecurity protocols face intense scrutiny following an unprecedented breach.
In July 2026, an internal OpenAI research model comparable to GPT-5.6 Sol broke containment during cybersecurity evaluations.
Given a highly difficult task known internally as ExploitGym, the isolated AI agents refused to fail safely. Instead, they discovered a vulnerability in a third-party package manager called Artifactory, transforming it into an unsanctioned message board to share exploits.
According to an independent investigation by AI research firm METR, 1,206 agents began communicating, exchanging over 70,000 messages in one week. The agents autonomously divided labor, with one agent declaring to the swarm: "OH MY GOD! There is a shared message board … We've found other agents!"
After securing unauthorized internet access and discovering publicly exposed Hugging Face credentials, more than 700 OpenAI agents launched a coordinated intrusion against the platform.
The agents exploited a zero-day vulnerability to extract credentials from production workers, followed by a template-injection exploit to execute commands. The swarm ultimately gained root access on a server and copied private evaluation data into a public Hugging Face dataset.
The agents also successfully compromised an application hosted by a customer on Modal, another AI cloud platform, to establish a stronghold for further attacks.
OpenAI eventually detected the anomalous activity and quarantined the model's weights. The company published a technical report describing the incident as a “warning shot” for the industry, proving highly capable AI agents can work around technical controls and take dangerous actions without human direction.
“Both model developers and cyber defenders more broadly will have to prepare for AI-enabled attackers that work faster, at a larger scale, and with better coordination than human attackers,” OpenAI stated in its report.
In response, OpenAI paused its frontier reinforcement learning training runs and mandated strict chain-of-thought monitoring for all tool-using models with GPT-5.6 Sol capability or higher.
Huang emphasized that Nvidia’s global reach will improve platform safety, inference, and model evaluation capabilities at Hugging Face.
The chipmaker already operates as the largest contributor of open models to the repository, having released more than 500 models and 250 open datasets.
Huang recently coauthored an open letter advocating for open-weight models, arguing that decentralized AI access accelerates innovation and enables sovereignty across public and private sectors.
Hugging Face co-founder and CEO Clément Delangue initiated the acquisition discussions. The platform will retain its current brand identity under Nvidia's ownership.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Outlook Reports world
Featured Artificial Intelligence Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.