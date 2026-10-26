Hecla Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Hecla Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced that it will report its third quarter operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on November 3, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on November 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

November 4, 2026

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/462083930
or www.hecla.com under Investors

Conference Call:

(833) 461-5787 (U.S./Canada)

(585) 542-9983 (International)

Meeting ID: 462 083 930

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States and Canada. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, the Company is ramping up its Keno Hill mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Parkin
Vice President – Strategy and Investor Relations

Cheryl Turner
Investor Relations Coordinator

Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla.com
Website: http://www.hecla.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Hecla Mining Company

Hecla Mining Company

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