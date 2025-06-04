Harvest Gold CEO Outlines Strategic Play in Québec’s Gold-rich Abitibi Region

Harvest Gold (TSXV:HVG) President and CEO Rick Mark believes the company has a strong position in Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt, emphasizing the highly prospective Urban-Barry belt, "a very well-known mine-producing belt."

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Mark also honed in on Québec's supportive mining environment and accessible properties, which keep exploration costs "relatively very inexpensive."

“The exciting thing about the Urban-Barry belt is it contains a (gold) deposit called Windfall, which Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) just bought from Osisko Mining,” Mark noted. “Now, the interesting thing about that as well is that the belt itself is basically owned by Gold Fields, except for the three large properties that Harvest Gold has in the belt.”

The company's flagship Mosseau project is a priority, with historic drilling in the north showing "some very nice results," while the central area, previously unworked, is now yielding positive prospecting and geochemistry results. Harvest Gold plans to secure financing in June and begin drilling in July, with results expected in September or October.

"You want to be holding the stock before these results (are released)," Mark told investors.

Although today's high gold price has not fully translated to junior financings due to shifts in investor interest, Mark stressed the "dramatic" returns possible from discoveries in the junior space, drawing parallels to past successes. He affirmed Harvest Gold is de-risking the project as much as possible, with huge potential for discovery.

Watch the full interview with Rick Mark, president and CEO of Harvest Gold, above.