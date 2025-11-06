Hannan Announces AGM Results

Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN,OTC:HANNF) (OTC Pink: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 1, 2025, including:

  1. Setting the size of the Board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare, David Henstridge and Katty Vargas;
  2. Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and
  3. The ratification of the Company's Stock Option Plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Carnegie were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN,OTC:HANNF) (OTC Pink: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large gold and copper mineralizing systems in new frontiers in Peru. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

On behalf of the Board, 



"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO 		Further Information
www.hannanmetals.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez, Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316, info@hannanmetals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273488

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

