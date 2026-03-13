The Conversation (0)
March 12, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Half Year Accounts
21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
8h
Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black Swan
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Boorara Mined Ore Stockpiles Support Ramp up of Black SwanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 March
Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining, Processing and Cash UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 March
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 February
Share Purchase Plan
18 February
Successful A$175M Capital Raising
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
7h
Latest News
