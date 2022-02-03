Emerging Technology Investing News
Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now . The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Meta's and senior managements' assurances about the sustainability of company's user growth and statements about the effects on Meta of Apple's iOS privacy rules.

More specifically, Meta's past disclosures may have been brought into question after the market closed on Feb. 2, 2022, when the company reported Q4 2021 financial results and gave disappointing guidance for 2022. Meta and senior management blamed the results and guidance on headwinds to (1) user growth, in part due to competition from TikTok and others, and (2) targeted advertising revenues as a result of Apple's iOS privacy rules.

Meta and senior management also said iOS privacy headwind would negatively impact the company's 2022 revenues by $10 billion.

This news sent the price of Meta shares plummeting 26% on Feb. 3, 2022, wiping out more than $230 billion in shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and when Meta and its management had knowledge of stalling user growth and the severe negative impacts on the company's business resulting from Apple's improved privacy rules," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. - FB

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB)

On February 2, 2022, after the market closed, Meta announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including earnings per share of $3.67, below estimates of $3.84 earnings per share. The Company also expected first quarter 2022 revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, below analysts' expectations of $30.25 billion.

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. fka Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB). The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether Facebook and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

