Nextech3D.ai Launches "Nextech Event AI", a Unified AI Event Operating System For Its Fortune 500 Customers

NEW Event operating system uses AI-assisted workflows, and contextual automation across event operations Integrating Its platforms; Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR,OTC:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, today announced the launch of Nextech Event AI, a unified AI-powered event operating system designed to integrate the Company's Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms into a single operating environment.

Nextech Event AI is intended to support its existing enterprise Fortune 500 customers by connecting event registration, engagement, spatial visualization, blockchain payments, and analytics through a centralized data and intelligence layer referred to internally as the Company's Semantic Brain. The platform is designed to address operational complexity across virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, particularly in large-scale enterprise environments.

Integrated Platform Strategy: AI Intelligence and Enterprise Execution

Nextech3D.ai is advancing a platform strategy that combines AI-driven software infrastructure with enterprise-level service delivery:

  • AI Intelligence Layer:
    Nextech Event AI incorporates OpenAI's Large Language Models (LLMs) with the Pinecone Vector Database to support semantic data organization, AI-assisted workflows, and contextual automation across event operations.

  • Enterprise Services Layer:
    The Company maintains a dedicated enterprise success team to support onboarding, configuration, and execution for large customer deployments.

This approach is intended to support scalability while maintaining a software-first, asset-light operating model.

Nextech Event AI Platform Modules

Eventdex - Registration, Ticketing, and Event Intelligence

Eventdex functions as the registration and logistics core of Nextech Event AI. It supports attendee registration, ticketing, badge management, AI-assisted matchmaking, structured networking, and blockchain-enabled credentialing with integrated lead capture.

Map D - Spatial Visualization and Navigation

Map D provides 3D interactive floor plans and digital venue visualization. Integrated within Nextech Event AI, Map D supports attendee navigation, exhibitor discovery, and analytics related to space utilization and attendee movement.

Krafty - Virtual and In-Person Engagement

Krafty supports virtual and in-person engagement programming, including team-based and experiential offerings. Integrated into Nextech Event AI, Krafty enables coordinated engagement across digital environments and physical locations, supported by centralized data insights.

Payments and Settlement Capabilities

This expansion serves as the physical hardware for our evolving AI-driven Operating System. A critical component of this OS is our recent BitPay integration, which allows for seamless, borderless transactions within our ecosystem. By merging AI-driven management with decentralized payment rails, we are building one of the first truly modern infrastructure for the global economy. The market is responding-we are currently celebrating a series of significant client wins as organizations realize that true efficiency requires this specific blend of high-tech financial tools and high-touch local presence

Management Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"The launch of Nextech Event AI represents an important step in the continued integration of our event technology platforms. By bringing Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty together, we are simplifying workflows and improving how event data is captured and utilized across digital and physical environments." he continues, "As our large enterprise customers increasingly seek unified solutions for managing events and engagement, we believe Nextech Event AI provides a flexible foundation that can scale alongside evolving customer requirements."

Financial and Operating Considerations

Nextech3D.ai continues to evaluate opportunities to improve operating efficiency through automation and platform integration. While the Company is targeting 90% gross margins through the use of AI-enabled workflows and standardized operations, there can be no assurance that specific margin levels or financial outcomes will be achieved.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab platforms, the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing for large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding platform capabilities, market opportunity, operational efficiency, enterprise adoption, and potential financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Nextech3D.ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai Corp



Nextech3D.ai
