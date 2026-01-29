Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

brightstar-resourcesbtr-auasx-btrprecious-metals-investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Updated Goldfields DFS PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone

Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Material early-stage aircore drilling success at SandstoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production Hub

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone Strategic Plan to Deliver Long-Life Production HubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update

Fast Tracked Goldfields Development Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fast Tracked Goldfields Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling

Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing

RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing

Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement (the "LIFE Offering") of 22,727,200 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for gross... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 21, 2026.... Keep Reading...
Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Updated Goldfields DFS Presentation

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 31 December 2025

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

Related News

gold-investing

Mark Moss: Trust is Gold's Key Driver as Price Hits Record Levels

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

agriculture-investing

Swedish Exploration Licence Approvals

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

oil-and-gas-investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

battery-metals-investing

Drill Program Completed at Wagyu Gold Pilbara

base-metals-investing

Acquisition of Tin and Silver Prospects