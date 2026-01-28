Purchase of Bitcoin and Gold Bullion

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 28, 2026
Hamak Strategy Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF) a company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with A Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy, is pleased to announces the acquisition of Bitcoin and gold bullion as part of its broader capital allocation and treasury management strategy. The Bitcoin was purchased via its FCA-regulated digital asset exchange broker and custodian, Archax. The gold was purchased via a Hamak Corporate Account held with the world's largest online investment gold service, BullionVault UK (a member of the London Bullion Market Association).
Highlights
- Number of Bitcoin Purchased (on 3 January 2026) : 3 Bitcoin
- Average purchase price: £66,567 per Bitcoin
- Total amount purchased: £199,703
- Total Bitcoin held: 23
- 1.65kg Gold purchased (on 27 January 2026)
- Total amount of gold purchased (including buying commissions): £195,360
Executive Director Karl Smithson commented:
"We believe the holding of both physical gold assets and Bitcoin, offers a distinctive differentiation in the junior resources sector, providing a blend of traditionally defensive and digitally disruptive exposure.
"We aim to rapidly develop our hybrid treasury strategy, which the Board believes will deliver low correlation to conventional equity market cycles while offering clear potential upside from long-term structural trend.
"This initiative forms part of a more comprehensive treasury framework designed to incorporate strategic reserves, liquidity tools, and non-dilutive value protection mechanisms for shareholders."
For the purposes of UK MAR, the person responsible for arranging release of this announcement on behalf of Hamak is Karl Smithson, Executive Director.
For further information on Hamak you are invited to view the company's website at https://hamakstrategy.com/ or please contact:
Hamak Strategy Limited
Karl Smithson
AlbR Capital Limited (Corporate Broker)
Yellow Jersey PR
Annabelle Wills
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
+44 (0) 20 3004 9512
About Hamak Strategy Limited
Hamak Strategy Limited (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF) is a UK listed company focussed on gold exploration in Africa and with a strategy of pursuing an appropriate and compliant BTC/ crypto treasury management policy.
Important Notice
The Company maintains some of its treasury reserves and surplus cash in Bitcoin, a form of cryptocurrency. The Company is not authorised or regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bitcoin investments are generally not subject to regulation by the FCA or otherwise in the United Kingdom. Neither the Company nor investors in the Company's shares are protected by the UK's Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
However the FCA considers Bitcoin investments to be high-risk. The value of Bitcoin can go up as well as down, leading to fluctuations in the value of the Company's Bitcoin holdings, and the Company may not be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings for the same amount it paid to acquire them, or even for the value the Company currently attributes to its Bitcoin positions.
The Company's Board of Directors have identified the following risks in relation to the holding of Bitcoin, which are not exhaustive:
- The value of Bitcoin can be highly volatile, with its value falling as quickly as it rises. Investors in Bitcoin must be prepared to lose all money invested.
- The Bitcoin market is largely unregulated. There is a risk of losing money due to factors such as cyber-attacks, financial crime, and counterparty failure.
- The Company may not be able to sell its Bitcoin at will. The ability to sell Bitcoin depends on various factors, including the supply and demand in the market at the relevant time. Operational failings such as technology outages, cyber-attacks, and comingling of funds could cause unwanted delays.
- Cryptoassets carry a perception of fraud, money laundering, and financial crime.
An investment in the Company is not an investment in Bitcoin itself, but prospective investors in the Company are encouraged to conduct their own research before investing and should be aware that they will have indirect exposure to the high-risk nature of cryptoassets, including their volatility, and could therefore sustain large or total losses of their investment.
The Conversation (0)
1h
Fundraise and update re Martello Gold Project
Richmond Hill Resources PLC (AIM: RHR) announces that the Company has raised gross proceeds of £600,000 through a placing of 23,077,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.6 pence per new ordinary share (the "Issue Price") (the "Placing"). In addition,... Keep Reading...
1h
Change of Company Name and ASX Code
Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP) (formerly Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS)), advises that, following the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 7 November 2025 at which Shareholders approved the change of Company name from Eastern Metals Limited to Raptor Metals Ltd, the Australian Securities and... Keep Reading...
18h
Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Further high-grade intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19h
Adrian Day: Gold "Nowhere Near" Top, Next Big Buyer Awakening
Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, shares his thoughts on gold's latest price activity, saying the metal is still "nowhere near a top." In his view, its long-term drivers remain in place, and two new ones have now emerged.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
19h
USD/JPY Rate Check Helps Boost Gold Above US$5,000
The US Federal Reserve's January 23 decision to help support Japan’s beleaguered yen is believed to be behind gold’s historic price rise past the US$5,000 per ounce level. The New York Federal Reserve reportedly conducted a “rate check” with currency dealers regarding the US dollar/Japanese yen... Keep Reading...
19h
Hecla Mining to Sell Casa Berardi Gold Mine to Orezone for Up to US$593 Million
Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has agreed to sell its Casa Berardi gold operation in Québec to Orezone Gold (TSX:ORE,OTCQX:ORZCF) for total consideration of up to US$593 million.The deal, announced on Monday (January 26), involves the sale of Hecla Québec, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla that... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00