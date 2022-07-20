Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano: Early Stage Traction, Revenue and a Great Path to Profitability
Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano said, “We've got some great early stage traction, over a million run rate, revenue and a great path to profitability, which is rare in this space.”
Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano: Early Stage Traction, Revenue and a Great Path to Profitabilityyoutu.be
Functional mushrooms have seen a real and growing uptake over the last 10 or so years, according to Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano. And while these functional mushrooms are a relatively new phenomenon in the west, the company is glad to be a part of the psychedelics space at a time when consumers are demanding health and wellness support.
Reitano said functional mushrooms have been used to raise consciousness in people having profound life-changing experiences and microdosing to improve their cognitive output and creativity. However, Gwella thinks of the medicalization side as the thin end of the wedge in terms of what these mushrooms can do.
“Gwella is really working on how to provide people with the tools to be able to use these substances more safely, effectively and responsibly outside of that clinical system. We're very early in the game right now, but you can already see a lot more destigmatization, deregulation and a lot more normalization. We're trying to produce consumer products, tools, content and education to help people use these substances for better outcomes.”
Gwella’s flagship Mojo contains a complex blend of 14 active ingredients, including the company's proprietary Cordyceps Sinensis (CS-4) mushroom concentrate.
“Mojo, our flagship product, was built to have a stack of 14 different substances, botanicals, nootropics, some functional mushrooms and some plants, and the combined synergistic effect replicates the reported benefits of microdosing," he explained. "That's available in the US and Canada and is driving revenue right now. In the long term, we're looking to add different substances like psilocybin into these stacks, where we've already built the brand and the consumer base.”
According to Reitano, Gwella is well positioned to be a leader in the psychedelics space now.
“We're selling directly to the consumer very effectively, and we're doing a lot of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) work with about 30 stores across the US. But the plan is to get that to 1,000 stores by the end of the year, and to expand internationally to the UK, Europe and Asia," he said. “We've got some great early stage traction, over a million run rate, revenue coming in and we've got a great path to profitability, which is rare in this space. We're really looking for that next bit of firepower to get us to the next level.”
Watch the full interview of Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Gwella Mushrooms. This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Gwella Mushrooms in order to help investors learn more about the company. Gwella Mushrooms is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Gwella Mushrooms and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1694.83
|-15.18
|Silver
|18.68
|-0.09
|Copper
|3.31
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1862.39
|-15.61
|Platinum
|857.46
|-18.54
|Oil
|99.62
|-0.26
|Heating Oil
|3.57
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|7.89
|-0.12
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.