Gwella Mushrooms

Overview

As one of the most prominent rising stars of the psychedelic and wellness space, functional mushrooms present an immense market potential set to reach into the billions.

Global market research projects the market for functional mushrooms could grow to a CAGR of 8.0 percent by 2024 from US$5.8 billion in 2018. More impressively, analysts report that the global wellness economy is valued at US$4.5 trillion, with estimates trending upward. With margins like these and shifting legal frameworks surrounding the recreational use of psychedelic medicines, investors can't ignore the economic upside and shifting tides that this emerging industry and market could have in the coming years.

Gwella is a Canadian-based psychedelic wellness company focused on building an accessible, original and scalable over-the-counter portfolio of functional and psychedelic mushroom products that enhance individual and community wellness. The company's advanced direct-to-consumer platform combines an innovative mix of wellness, mushrooms and psychedelics with a modern twist in an integration of media and technology.







Each element of its ecosystem works together in a flywheel to build loyalty, engagement and appeal to consumer desires influenced by purchasing behaviors. Gwella Media, Wellness and Technology work together to create a leading hub of psychedelic Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), curated media content and B2B and B2C technology IP. The expertly crafted platform drives Gwella closer to becoming a household name in psychedelics and wellness for the modern, technological age.

Driven by a consumer-first approach, the company has built a robust portfolio of products and continues to drive its dual focus for wellness and psychedelic balance and appeal to consumers looking to explore both spaces. Gwella's proprietary elements, including exclusive access to highly valued ingredients, create a perfect harmony of branding and product design and delivery.

Gwella Wellness is the company's purpose-built consumer product vertical. Using exclusive ingredients, formulations, delivery systems, testing and research, Gwella Branded CPG tackles health and wellness through high volume avenues in retail, e-commerce and clinical, retreat and legal jurisdictions. Its product pipeline includes Gwella's flagship Mojo, Journey, and incoming MYMYCO, Yugen and Anxiety Strips, with more products in development.

Mojo, the company's first psychedelic asset is the world's first psilocybin-free Microdose product with a provisional patent filed and clinical trials underway. Mojo Microdose was hailed as Consumer Product of the Year during the 1st Annual Microdose Awards. The psychedelic-based gummy edible utilizes proprietary elements, exclusive and premium ingredients and is engineered over 12 months of R&D. Likewise, the flagship product contains proprietary IP, including high Bioactive Cordyceps concentrate and 14 different bioactives.

Gwella has also made strides to disrupt the psychedelic media space. Its content platforms cover an intersection of psychedelics and wellness, providing resources and tools for responsible usage and updates on the latest trends. Combining commerce and content, the company hopes to work in community creation, branding building, data monetization and affliction through ad revenue.

Unlike other major players in the wellness and psychedelic space, Gwella occupies unique positioning with its development of technological tool suite and IP. Its CAPture app, the company's first proprietary B2B and B2C tools are currently live and in private beta. The one-of-a-kind platform works to process real-time data of consumption and behavior habits to forecast trends for the psychedelic consumer market.

The next steps for Gwella include delivering its much-anticipated Yugen, MYMYCO and Anxiety Strips in 2022. The company also intends to launch innovative psychedelic nutraceutical products by 2023. With an emphasis on perfecting its proprietary delivery systems, novel stacks and developing daily product and subscription services, Gwella has given investors a lot to be excited about.

Gwella's management team brings together scientists, mushroom experts and brand builders with over 50 years of combined CPG experience and a proven track record in launching and driving over C$100 million in sales for some of the top brands in the world, including the Body Shop, Dermalogica and Starbucks. Likewise, the company has an award-winning creative marketing team to bring its vision to new heights and growing markets. Together, this leadership team primes Gwella for exceptional growth and expansive economic potential across emerging psychedelic markets.