GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Badge
GTI Energy
Positioning for the Uranium Supply Chain through Highly Prospective ISR Projects
Uranium Investing

GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says

Uranium Investing
GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says

“We're looking to drill in July, and we'll drill a larger program and look at upgrading the total amount of resource, but also bring some of the resource into the indicated category,” said Bruce Lane, executive director of GTI Energy.

“We're looking to drill in July, and we'll drill a larger program and look at upgrading the total amount of resource, but also bring some of the resource into the indicated category,” said Bruce Lane, executive director of GTI Energy (ASX:GTR).

GTI Energy is gearing up for a new drilling program in July at its Lo Herma project, with the goal of a resource of upgrade and a potential prefeasibility study, according to Bruce Lane, the company’s executive director.

“We did a bit of drilling at the end of last year just to validate the historical data. And that was very successful and helped us to understand some of the opportunities and exploration both at depth and along trend,” he said.

Lane added that the company aims to upgrade the total resource at Lo Herma and hopes to bring some of the inferred resource into the indicated category; it also wants to advance to either a prefeasibility study or a preliminary economic assessment.

“We think there's an opportunity for investors to get involved (with GTI Energy) now because we believe that we will get a rerating over the course of the next months and years … we think we're in a good spot. And we think it's a good story,” he said.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by GTI Energy (ASX:GTR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by GTI Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. GTI Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with GTI Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

GTR:AU
asx stocksasx:gtrotcqb stocksuranium explorationuranium stocksuranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21593.96+68.03
TSXV574.91+6.63
DOW38661.05+75.86
S&P 5005104.76+26.11
NASD16031.54+91.95
ASX7724.20-11.60

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2148.21+20.04
Silver24.18+0.46
Copper3.870.00
Oil79.08-0.05
Heating Oil2.660.00
Natural Gas1.930.00
×