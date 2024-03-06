- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says
“We're looking to drill in July, and we'll drill a larger program and look at upgrading the total amount of resource, but also bring some of the resource into the indicated category,” said Bruce Lane, executive director of GTI Energy.
“We're looking to drill in July, and we'll drill a larger program and look at upgrading the total amount of resource, but also bring some of the resource into the indicated category,” said Bruce Lane, executive director of GTI Energy (ASX:GTR).
GTI Energy is gearing up for a new drilling program in July at its Lo Herma project, with the goal of a resource of upgrade and a potential prefeasibility study, according to Bruce Lane, the company’s executive director.
“We did a bit of drilling at the end of last year just to validate the historical data. And that was very successful and helped us to understand some of the opportunities and exploration both at depth and along trend,” he said.
Lane added that the company aims to upgrade the total resource at Lo Herma and hopes to bring some of the inferred resource into the indicated category; it also wants to advance to either a prefeasibility study or a preliminary economic assessment.
“We think there's an opportunity for investors to get involved (with GTI Energy) now because we believe that we will get a rerating over the course of the next months and years … we think we're in a good spot. And we think it's a good story,” he said.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by GTI Energy (ASX:GTR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by GTI Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. GTI Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with GTI Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
