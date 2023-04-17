LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Greenlane Renewables Signs Deal to Bring Biogas Upgrading System to Brazil

“Brazil is the second largest producer of ethanol, so it’s really quite a huge market opportunity,” Greenlane Renewables CEO Brad Douville said.

Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly signed agreement with ZEG Biogás opens up a huge market opportunity for the company to bring its biogas conversion technology to Brazil, according to CEO Brad Douville.

“Brazil is a fantastic market for biomethane. Like other markets around the world, it’s emerging in terms of the volumes of renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane (as it’s) referred to in other parts of the world. It’s growing from a relatively small base in Brazil," Douville said. “The unique thing about Brazil is that they have some very large biomass sources."

Greenlane’s technology converts biogas to RNG by cleansing the impurities in biogas and separating the carbon dioxide from the biomethane. The resulting RNG is a clean, high-purity, low-carbon fuel.

Under the new agreement, Greenlane and ZEG Biogás will collaborate to establish volume production of Greenlane’s water wash biogas upgrading product in Brazil. ZEG Biogás has been granted exclusive rights to localize the supply chain and manufacturing of the product in Brazil under the Greenlane brand, as well as to market and sell the product to biomethane-producing projects.

Watch the full interview with Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane Renewables, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Greenlane Renewables (TSX:GRN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Greenlane Renewables in order to help investors learn more about the company. Greenlane Renewables is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Greenlane Renewables and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

