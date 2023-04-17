Greenlane Renewables Signs Deal to Bring Biogas Upgrading System to Brazil
“Brazil is the second largest producer of ethanol, so it’s really quite a huge market opportunity,” Greenlane Renewables CEO Brad Douville said.
Greenlane Renewables’ (TSX:GRN) newly signed agreement with ZEG Biogás opens up a huge market opportunity for the company to bring its biogas conversion technology to Brazil, according to CEO Brad Douville.
“Brazil is a fantastic market for biomethane. Like other markets around the world, it’s emerging in terms of the volumes of renewable natural gas (RNG), or biomethane (as it’s) referred to in other parts of the world. It’s growing from a relatively small base in Brazil," Douville said. “The unique thing about Brazil is that they have some very large biomass sources."
Greenlane’s technology converts biogas to RNG by cleansing the impurities in biogas and separating the carbon dioxide from the biomethane. The resulting RNG is a clean, high-purity, low-carbon fuel.
Under the new agreement, Greenlane and ZEG Biogás will collaborate to establish volume production of Greenlane’s water wash biogas upgrading product in Brazil. ZEG Biogás has been granted exclusive rights to localize the supply chain and manufacturing of the product in Brazil under the Greenlane brand, as well as to market and sell the product to biomethane-producing projects.
Watch the full interview with Brad Douville, CEO of Greenlane Renewables, above.
