Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conference in December 2022:

Cowen 5 th Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) , December 6, 2022 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings and Ben Kovler, Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Vivien Azer, Managing Director and senior research analyst specializing in the beverages, tobacco, and cannabis sectors.

About Green Thumb Industries :
Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb"), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,800 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available www.GTIgrows.com .

Investor Contact:
Andy Grossman
EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257

Media Contact:
MATTIO Communications
GTI@mattio.com

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Stifel Canada's 3rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at Stifel Canada's 3 rd Annual Future of Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

Good Green Announces its Third Round of Grant Recipients

Good Green a cannabis flower brand owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the third group of nonprofit organizations to receive unrestricted funding as part of its grant program.

"Just over a year ago, Good Green was launched with the goal of creating opportunity within Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since then, the grant program has funded a spectrum of meaningful, mission-driven initiatives to foster change and help repair cannabis-related injustices. We are honored to support four additional organizations in their efforts to rectify the wrongs of cannabis prohibition and uplift those negatively affected."

cannabis bud in pair of hands

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Connecticut Won’t See Adult Stores This Year

Connecticut may have to wait until the new year to see adult-use cannabis shops open, according to a new report.

Also this past week, new figures for recreational cannabis sales in Canada continue to showed growth year-over-year in the largest three markets in the space.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of New Dispensaries in Orlando and Miami, FL

Company's retail presence now at 54 locations in Florida and 144 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of two new Florida dispensaries, Orlando International Drive and Miami South Beach. The new locations are Curaleaf's 53 rd and 54 th locations to open in the Sunshine State and 144 th nationwide.

High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

Data recently released by New Cannabis Ventures shows that the Company is now the largest revenue-generating company reporting in Canadian dollars.

The Company also opens a second Canna Cabana location in Windsor, Ontario

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting of shareholders, which was held on Friday, November 18, 2022 .

Goodness Growth Holdings (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF) is the new parent company of Vireo Health and Green Goods. (PRNewsfoto/Goodness Growth Holdings)

At the Meeting, the number of directors on the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at seven (7) by the shareholders and the following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

  • Dr. Kyle E. Kingsley
  • Chelsea A. Grayson
  • Ross M. Hussey
  • Victor E. Mancebo
  • Judd T. Nordquist
  • Josh Rosen
  • Amber H. Shimpa

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States . For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-voting-results-of-annual-and-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301684148.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

