Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has received the initial assay results for drilling done late in 2021 at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada. The results represent a significant upside surprise to what was expected based on the XRF results released on February 7, 2022. The initial assay results cover the top 10 meters of hole Do-21-06 which was drilled to a ...

CCR:CNX