Gold Investing News
Further to its news releases dated September 30, 2021, November 2, 2021, and December 22, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement of units . The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered non ...

Further to its news releases dated September 30, 2021, November 2, 2021, and December 22, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement of units (the "Flow-Through Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered non flow-through offering of units ("Non Flow-Through Offering").

Flow-Through Offering

In total the Company issued 9,761,776 units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.065 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$634,515.50. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (a "2-Year Warrant"). Each whole 2-Year Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share ("Common Share") at a price of $0.09 per Common Share expiring two years from the date of issuance.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the CSE (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of 2-Year Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings which took place under the Flow-Through Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $30,406.80 in cash finder's fees to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the Flow-Through Offering facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering for the exploration of the Company's key projects which include:

  • The Fontaine Gold Project, which is contiguous to, and on trend with, Osisko Development Corp's Cariboo Gold Project near Wells, British Columbia. The Cariboo Gold Project contains indicated resources of 3,160,000 ounces of gold and inferred resources of 2,721,000 ounces of gold. A recently completed UAV-MAG survey of Green River's Fontaine Gold Project identified a parallel strike length of 2.0 km x 2.5km width.
  • The high-grade Silver-Gold Kymar Project near Invermere, British Columbia. The Kymar Project has historical production from several sites including the Beulah prospect which showed historical production from 1926 of 2,000gpt silver, 57% lead, 0.8% copper and 3.4gpt gold. (B.C. Minfile 082KSE057).
  • The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project near Wells, British Columbia. A recently completed UAV-MAG survey of the property identified areas of interest for follow up exploration.

Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Offering

In total the Company issued 4,440,000 units ("Units") under the Non Flow-Through Offering at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$266,400.00. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.09 per Common Share expiring three years from the date of issuance, subject to the same acceleration provisions noted above.

No broker commissions were paid with respect to any closings which took place under the Non Flow-Through Offering. However, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $15,120.00 in finder's fees ("Finder's Fees") to certain finders, which amount equals 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions under the Non Flow-Through Offering facilitated by such finders. The Finder's Fees were paid in a combination of cash ($7,920.00) and Units (120,000 Units issued to certain finders at a deemed value of $0.06 per Unit being $7,200.00 in aggregate).

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Non Flow-Through Offering for exploration.

The securities issued under both the Flow-Through Offering and the Non Flow-Through Offering are subject to a four month and a day hold period from the date of issuance.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, highgrade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108779

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold CSE:CCR Gold Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Overview

The Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada, was a world-class producer of gold, and site of the famous Cariboo Gold Rush between 1861 and 1867. The district produced approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold after 1874, divided roughly evenly between hard rock gold and placer gold production valued at C$50 million.

Today, the Cariboo gold district remains a prospective and mining-friendly region with excellent infrastructure. Interest in the region has been renewed with recent transactions including the acquisition of Barkerville Gold Mines, now held by Osisko Development Corp. (TSXV:ODV). Other notable names in the Cariboo gold district include Omineca Mining and Metals (TSXV:OMM) with its Wingdam Gold project, Imperial Metals' (TSE:III) Mount Polley mine and Taseko Mines' (TSX:TKO) Gibraltar mine. Mining companies with projects in the Cariboo gold district present investors with renewed discovery potential in a historically significant area.

According to Green River Gold (CSE:CCR) CEO Perry Little, "The hunt is on."

Green River Gold is exploring for gold, as well as nickel, cobalt and talc, in the historically-prolific Cariboo gold district. The company's highly prospective and potentially high-grade project feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local talent.

The fully-owned Fontaine Lode Gold project spans 8,900 hectares and is located 12 kilometres from Barkerville which was the epicentre of the Cariboo Gold Rush in 1860. The Fontaine Lode Gold project is contiguous to Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project, which is anticipated to begin production in the latter half of 2023.

The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is contiguous to the Fontaine Lode Gold project and is an early-stage project that spans approximately 2,219 hectares. The project has similar geological features to FPX Nickel's (TSXV:FPX) Decar Nickel District project, which some consider the third top nickel project in the world. Historic work on the Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project suggest significant potential for all three minerals. Grab samples were taken in recent weeks and have been sent for assay. Assay results are expected by the end of November 2021.

The Kymar Silver project is a silver project that includes two mineral tenures spanning 1,440 hectares in Southeastern British Columbia. The project is located 28 kilometres west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division in British Columbia. A historical bulk sample on Kymar Silver revealed high average grades of 2,000 g/t silver, 57 percent lead, 0.8 percent copper and 3.4 g/t gold. The property also features several past-producing artisanal mines.

Grab samples were gathered from the areas of several of the past producing artisanal mines in October 2021 and were sent to the lab for assay. Assay results are expected by late November 2021.

Green River Gold has strategic positioning in highly prospective geological areas near past-producing mines. The Fontaine Lode Gold project features similar geology to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold project which it borders. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project also borders Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project.

In an interview, CEO Perry Little shared, "Every hole drilled and every bit of exploration done by Osisko, Omineca or Green River will lead to a greater understanding of the regional geology."

Currently, Green River Gold is conducting exploration activities on its properties including bedrock mapping, geochemical exploration, ground geophysics and backpack drilling. Green River Gold is also in the process of applying for permits to commence RC and diamond drilling on its properties. The company is committed to producing a NI 43-101 technical report in a timely manner.

Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience. CEO Perry Little has an impressive 28-year-long successful career with extensive experience in financing junior resource companies and trading in the public markets.

Green River Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Green River Gold's highly prospective and potentially high-grade projects feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local labour talent.
  • The Fontaine Lode Gold project is a fully-owned gold project spanning 90 square kilometres with significant upside potential due to a lack of exploration.
  • The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is an early-stage silver project that spans approximately 2,219 hectares.
  • The Kymar Silver project is a silver project spanning 1,440 hectares in Southeastern British Columbia with several past-producing mines on site.
  • The company's projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold and Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project.
  • Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team with over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience.

Green River Gold’s Key Projects

Fontaine Lode Gold

The Fontaine Lode Gold project is a 100 percent-owned prospective gold project that includes placer and hard-rock tenures spanning 90 square kilometres in the historic Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located approximately 12 kilometres southwest of the historic Barkerville town which was the epicentre of the original Cariboo Gold Rush that started in 1860. The property straddles an 18-kilometres of length on the Quesnel Barkerville and Slide Mountain terranes.

From the 1970s to the 1980s, prospecting and sampling were conducted on the property. The Fontaine Lode Gold project features similar geology to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold project which it borders. The Cariboo Gold project has an indicated resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 4.64 g/t gold and an inferred resource of 2.72 million ounces of gold grading 3.91 g/t gold.

Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc

The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is an early-stage prospective silver project that includes 8 mineral claims spanning approximately 2,219 hectares in the Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located next to the Fontaine Gold project and has similar geological features to FPX Nickel's Decar Nickel District project, considered by some to be the third-top nickel project in the world. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project borders Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project and is on trend with the Eureka Thrust which runs on the Wingdam project.

Historical drilling conducted on the project's nickel and talc anomalies as well as limited rock sampling and analyses suggest the potential for high grade nickel. The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project features surface outcrops of nickel, cobalt and talc.

Kymar Silver

The Kymar Silver project is a prospective silver project that includes mineral tenures spanning 1,440 hectares in the Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada. The project is located 28 kilometres west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division in British Columbia and along the southeast portion of Mount Catherine. Mineralization on the Kymar Silver project includes silver, lead, gold and zinc hosted in polymetallic veins within a zone along a normal fault. The polymetallic veins exist within the Purcell Supergroup strata, including the Mount Nelson and Dutch Creek formations.

The Kymar Silver project includes several past-producing artisanal mines. In 1926, a bulk sample from the property revealed average grades of 2,000 g/t silver, 57 percent lead, 0.8 percent copper and 3.4 g/t gold. Kymar Silver has six high-grade targets based on historical production, shafts and stockpiles and other workings. Grab samples from the areas of the old artisanal mines were taken in October 2021. Assay results are expected by the end of November 2021.

Green River Gold’s Management Team

Perry Little - President, CEO and Director

Perry Little, B.A. (Econ), CIM, has extensive experience with junior resource company financing and with the public markets in general. His experience was gained throughout a 28-year career in the investment industry. During his career, Perry held a variety of positions with large Canadian investment firms. He retired from his position as a Senior Investment Advisor with Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in 2016 after 14 years with the company. Before his involvement in the investment industry, Perry spent 9 years in the field of public accounting acquiring significant experience and education in the areas of accounting, taxation, and auditing. Perry is currently the President and CEO of a private gold mining and manufacturing enterprise and has also served on the Board of Directors for two charitable organizations and a private real estate development company.

Shawn Stockdale - CFO, Secretary and Director

Shawn Stockdale is a Chartered Accountant who has operated his public accounting practice for the past 12 years. Before establishing his firm, he spent 14 years with larger C.A. firms. During this time, Shawn completed the in-depth tax course. He has experience serving clients from a wide variety of industries. Shawn holds a B.Comm. from the University of Lethbridge. He is also the Secretary/Treasurer of a private gold mining enterprise.

Rick James Watters - Director

Rick Watters is a professional engineer and the current president of WLBS Enterprises Inc. which is an independent engineering consulting company. Watters holds a P.Eng. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He has over 35 years of experience with increasing responsibility including directing the development of oil and gas facilities. His comprehensive career includes 3 years with ILF Consulting as the vice president of projects and engineering. Watters also spent several years with Enbridge and TransCanada Pipelines as well as 23 years with Cenovus and its predecessor companies. Watters has also served on the board of directors of two non-profit organizations –– the Construction Owners Association of Alberta and the Southern Alberta Freestyle Ski Club. Watters has extensive knowledge and experience in construction, stakeholder relations, regulatory and environmental requirements, commercial evaluations, estimating, scheduling, procurement, expediting, contracts administration, facility design, pipeline design, facilities management and metallurgy.

David Upright - Director

David Upright is the current director of sales, inventory and operations planning at Champion Petfoods. Champion Petfoods is a local manufacturer of premium pet food serving pet lovers around the globe. His career includes 25 years as vice president of information services with The Brick and 4 years running a private consulting firm that specializes in information technology and continuous improvement. Upright holds a B.Sc. in Computing Science and an M.B.A. from the University of Alberta. Upright also serves on the board of directors for a foundation that serves Oakhill Boys Ranch.

Vern Kibblewhite - Director

Vern Kibblewhite recently retired from his position as superintendent with PCL Industrial Constructors Inc. which is one of the largest construction companies in North America. His 23 years at PCL included 5 years in charge of their fabrication facility in Nisku, Alberta which was the largest fabrication shop in Canada at the time. Kibblewhite also held the position of maintenance supervisor for Epcor's 600MW coal-fired power plant. Kibblewhite studied Power Engineering at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and holds a Gas Fitter ticket, Plumbing ticket, and Steamfitter ticket. He is a former member of the board of directors of West Parkland Gas Co-op.

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Unit Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Unit Offering

 Further to its press release dated September 30, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC PINK: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share warrant (the "Non Flow-Through Offering").

The Company has increased the size of the Non Flow-Through Offering for Units to up to 4,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $270,000. The upsized offering of Units as well as the offering of units consisting of flow-through common shares as set out in the Company's September 30, 2021 and November 2, 2021 releases are expected to close on or about December 31, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Completes Maiden Drilling Program at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

The drill core samples are currently being prepared to be submitted for assay results at ALS Laboratories. Photos of some of the drill core will be available at the Company's website, greenrivergold.com shortly.

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mining plan. With increased confidence regarding the presence of talc on the property, we are now shifting our attention to the potential for other minerals, including nickel. The work done in the 1980's had a singular focus on the talc potential and may have overlooked the potential for other metals. We look forward to continued drilling early in 2022."

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1] To date, only the evaluation of the talc potential has been done. From a thorough review of the records from the 1980's, the potential for other minerals, including nickel, to be present along with the talc was not fully investigated.

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program was to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's. One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program.

The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling. The Company intends to follow up the preliminary results in early 2022 using a larger rig capable of reaching depths of over 100 meters with the twin goals of expanding the area of the known talc occurrence and gaining more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says "We would like to thank our exploration team and contractor, Paradigm Drilling, for the successful completion of the maiden drill program at the Quesnel Project. We are eager to share initial results from this highly prospective project. While we patiently await assay results from the accredited lab, management has asked our exploration team to develop a follow up exploration program that would include a second phase of drilling at the Project and a 2022 field program to help understand the true extent of our target."

Tyler Tian, Contract Mining Engineer for Green River Gold, provided this geological summary of the drill core from the maiden drill program:

The host rock is carbonate-bearing serpentinite, and its protolith is the ultramafic rock, peridotite (or pyroxenite, as less olivine). Black colour, coarse-grained with grain size ranges from 2 to 16 mm. As serpentinite is a low-temperature metamorphic rock, the texture shows cataclastic, banded, and foliated. The core bears many large crystals of pyroxene, antigorite, and a white milky colour carbonate breccia veinlet (the carbonate vein reacts with acid and fizzing, mainly calcite, less dolomite). The carbonate, mainly calcite recrystallization, could be noticed on the core through the veinlet. Slightly weathering and oxidation shows near the surface (first 2 to 3 meters). Moderate carbonate alteration throughout the core, mainly gray dolomite. Then weak to moderate, talcose alternation replaces the carbonate in the core, showing green colour and waxy texture. The talc crystals aggregate with carbonates shown on the core with grain size ranging from 1 to 30 mm. Slightly chlorite alteration could be noticed as well. There are no other intrusive body shows on the core. Sulphides (less than 1 %of the core) are weakly disseminated along with the ultramafic rock (with pyroxene), mainly pyrite, from the shallow surface. There is a copper-bronze colour mineral associated with ultramafic rock, it could be nickel minerals, such as pentlandite or nickeline. One mineral that has weak magnetic, which might be pyrrhotite. There are minor quartz veins that intersect the drill core with a thickness of less than 5 cm and without any other sulphides showing up in the quartz vein. The sulphides mineralizations are easy to observe along with the fractures. Some of the fractures, the sulphides could take up to 65% of section area, associated with dark colour ultramafic rock, and foliated. At this stage, it could be assumed the mineralization type is lateritic nickel.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Further to its news release of December 8, 2021Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Drilling Update at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Provides Exploration Drilling Update at Its Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide an update on its Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at the wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Further to its news release of November 25, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that since the drilling crew arrived on site, they have been drilling from talc outcroppings using a backpack drill. The experience of the drilling crew from Paradigm Drilling Ltd., combined with the soft nature of the talc mineralization has allowed the crew to drill several holes to depths of 20 meters.

The area being targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.[1]

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. Green River's goal for this preliminary part of the program is to confirm the results of the drilling from the 1980's and to expand the footprint of the talc occurrence discovered at that time. Drilling short holes will determine the grade and quality of the talc exposures, which outcrops at multiple locations in the project area. The Company will also drill deeper holes to determine the vertical extent of the talc mineralization. Depending on the results of the initial drilling, the Company expects to undertake additional drilling throughout the winter to further determine the extent of the talc mineralization.

One of the first holes that Green River drilled during this program appears to have intersected one of the drill holes from the 1980's. The Company was initially uncertain of the exact coordinates of the 1980's drill program. The accidental intersection of one of the original drill holes was an extremely unlikely occurrence, but it has given the Company great confidence that Green River is drilling from the exact location that was drilled in the 1980's. Drill results to this point mirror the reported results from the 1980's drilling.

Drilling with the backpack drill is continuing. To date, the core from the first five holes, totaling approximately 72 meters, has been transported to Quesnel and is in the process of being logged. From there it will be sent to the lab for assay. The following description of Drill hole D021-03 from Steve Kocsis, Qualified Person for the project, is indicative of what the early drilling results are showing.

"Drill hole DO21-03 was drilled at a 330° azimuth and -70° dip to a total depth of 16.76 m. From 0 to 13.4 m talc occurs in layers up to 12 cm thick and as brecciated fragments up to 2 cm wide. Talc makes up around 15% of the rock in this depth interval. From 13.4 to 15.85 talc occurs in layers up to 1.0 m thick and makes up around 80% of the rock in this depth interval. The rock was soft and washed away at depth interval 15.85 to 16.76 m and there was 0% core recovered. The soft rock was more than likely a high percentage of talc."

As successful as this drilling method has been, it is limited in its capabilities of recovering some friable formations. To date, our contractor has exceeded our expectations for core recovery considering the drilling method and ground conditions present.

Follow-up drilling with a larger drill rig is expected to begin in January. The Company will be able to explore potential talc mineralization to depths exceeding 100 meters versus the shallow exploration completed in the past and with the current round of drilling. The talc showing outcrops at several locations on the Company's claims, making drilling a relatively simple process and allowing for drilling throughout the winter.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • -  093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • -  093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • -  093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

In addition to acquiring more knowledge of the talc occurrences on the Property, the Company intends to drill using the larger rig to gain more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc. The Company will be concentrating on known and potential new nickel and cobalt targets with the plan to continue drilling with larger RC/DD rigs in 2022.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. says; "The success of our modified backpack drilling technique is very encouraging. We have demonstrated our ability to obtain quality down hole data in a very cost effective manner while keeping our surface disturbance to almost nonexistent. As we move from the trial phase to the drilling phase, we are working to delineate the talc mineralization with enough data to confirm a mineral resource."

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are excited to see the early results from this drilling program appear to be very similar to the limited, but impressive, results from the 1980's that inspired the claim owners at the time to proceed to a feasibility study and preliminary mine plan. In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the focus will be on nickel and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Further to the news release of October 28, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that is has begun drilling short holes using a backpack drill with multiple new targets identified. Core samples have been transported to the Company's facility in Quesnel to be logged and sent for assay. The talc showing outcrops at several locations on the Company's claims, making drilling a relatively simple process and allowing for drilling throughout the Winter.

The Company has contracted a drilling company to test a "modified backpack drilling technique". If successful, this technique could result in drilling up to 20 meters deep. The drilling company has arrived in Quesnel and trail cutting to access the drill targets is currently underway. A larger diamond core drill rig capable of reaching depths exceeding 100 meters has been located and will be used for deeper drilling during this Winter's drill program. The larger drill is expected to be mobilized within the next two weeks.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Drilling short holes will determine the grade and quality of the talc exposures, which outcrops at multiple locations in the Project area. The Company will also drill deeper holes to determine the vertical extent of the talc mineralization. Depending on the results of the initial drilling, the Company will undertake additional drilling throughout the Winter to further determine the extent of the talc mineralization.

The area to be targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.1

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. The holes resemble what can be achieved by using the modified backpack drilling technique that the Company will employ this Winter. Follow-up drilling with a larger drill rig will be able to explore potential talc mineralization to depths exceeding 100 meters versus the shallow exploration completed in the past.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides. 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

In addition to acquiring more knowledge of the talc occurrences on the Property, the Company intends to drill using the larger rig to gain more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc. The Company will be concentrating on known and potential new nickel and cobalt targets with the plan to continue drilling with larger RC/DD rigs in 2022.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp., says, "I am very excited for the trial run of the modified backpack drilling technique. If successful, this technique will greatly lower our exploration costs while producing valuable results quickly. The first target we chose is twinning drill hole 86-1, drilled by Trifco Minerals in 1986. The existing records indicate favorable conditions for this drilling method. Our intent is to delineate the talc mineralization indicated by Trifco Minerals. This round of drilling is an exciting step towards obtaining the important data we need."

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased with the progress made within a few short weeks. We are excited to expand our exploration program at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project. In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the focus will be on nickel and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at both the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and the Kymar Silver Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Keep reading... Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Green River Gold Corp. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") announces that it has entered into a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement (the "Rights Plan") with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as rights agent.

The Rights Plan is being adopted to ensure that, to the extent possible: (i) the shareholders of the Company and the Board have adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited bid for the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"); (ii) the Board has adequate time to identify, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives, if considered appropriate, to any such unsolicited bid; (iii) the Company's shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid made for the Common Shares; and (iv) the Board can take steps to enhance shareholder value if an unsolicited bid is received. The Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending unsolicited bid to acquire control of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

/ THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . /

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the fully-subscribed Private Placement, the Corporation issued 766,666 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $575,000 .

Keep reading... Show less
Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and proceeds from the issuance of common shares shall be used for working capital.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $247,500 Third Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Raises $922,200 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Raises $922,200 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF), (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of its brokered C$5M private placement announced on December 17, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") of hard dollar units (the "Units") for total gross proceeds of C$922,200. As part of the Offering, the Company issued 2,305,500 Units at the price of C$0.40 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at C$0.65 per share until December 30, 2023.

Two (2) Insiders of the Company acquired a total of 70,500 Units in the Offering (the "Insider Participation"), which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider Participation.

Keep reading... Show less
iMetal Announces Successful Results Of The 2022 Annual General Meeting

iMetal Announces Successful Results Of The 2022 Annual General Meeting

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTC PINK:ADTFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders which was held on December 20, 2021, at its corporate offices located at Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular, were approved by an overwhelming majority of votes cast.

Keep reading... Show less

North Mara Achieves Tailings Storage Target

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×