 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress at the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel NickelMagnesiumTalc project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The following map shows the magnetic anomalies circled in yellow. The map also highlights the location of the 2021 and 2022 drill hole locations. The magnetic anomaly extends over 14 linear kilometers.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/127824_e50ed7a3d42e19c9_002.jpg

Figure 1 2022 UAV-MAG Survey

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/127824_e50ed7a3d42e19c9_002full.jpg

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp. comments "The recently completed UAV-MAG survey confirmed our theory that the magnetic anomalies discovered in the 2021 survey would continue on the NW trend. As we continue to strategically back pack drill, along with a comprehensive soil sampling program early this summer, we will have a very strong data set to design our future drilling program."

Stephen Kocsis, Geologist for Green River Gold Corp. comments "Our initial drill program has intercepted thick ultramafic rock sequences containing elevated concentrations of nickel and other metals. A second phase of drilling will give us a better understanding of the distribution of potential mineralization and their structural controls."

The previously completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project area indicated the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. These results are similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

The elevated elements are hosted in serpentinized ultramafic rocks belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane.

During the 2021 exploration drilling 9 shallow holes were drilled from a talc outcropping. Assay results from the first 6 of those holes have been received and are presented in the table below.

Hole NumberDepth (M)Magnesium (%) Nickel ppm Chromium ppm
Do-21-0115.2415.23%14651386
Do-21-021415.27%14391579
Do-21-0316.76 15.27%1448 1703
Do-21-0418.2915.22% 1441 1624
Do-21-0517.6815.62% 1490 1629
Do-21-0616.1517.80% 1810 1573
Average of 6 holes 15.73% 15151582

 

Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Historical records indicate four widely separated areas of talc alteration along a 1.4- kilometer trend. Having discovered the presence of nickel in the talc mineralization in the area of Do-Do- Creek, the Company will be further investigating the other three known areas of talc alteration for the presence of nickel this season.

Fontaine Lode Gold Exploration Plan:

Last year, the UAV magnetic survey identified many anomalies in the area. This year, the exploration crew will take soil and rock samples from the area of those magnetic anomaly locations. Meanwhile, the vein structures, outcroppings, and mineral showings will be recorded and mapped. A backpack drill will be utilized to execute strategic drilling on the outcrops to investigate for occurrences of mineralization. The project geologist will summarize the previous historical mining activities and exploration records and plotting all the records on map, to verify the historical records during the 2022 field season.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.

Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer 
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127824

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

