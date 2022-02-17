Precious MetalsInvesting News

High-grade gold mineralized zone open in all directions Graycliff Exploration Limited is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase Three drilling at its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The program successfully expanded the extent of alteration, quartz veining and gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft To date, Graycliff has ...

High-grade gold mineralized zone open in all directions

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed Phase Three drilling (see press release dated June 3, 2021) at its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The program successfully expanded the extent of alteration, quartz veining and gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft

To date, Graycliff has drilled approximately 7,000 metres in the first three phases at Shakespeare, reporting assay results (See Table 1) on 24 out of 45 completed holes and significantly expanding the existing mineralized zone surrounding the Miller Shaft by approximately 150 m at depth and 120 m along strike. The mineralized zone, which strikes NE-SW, remains open to expansion in all directions (see below Figure 1). The original green zone was from two aligned holes in green.

Figure 1 - Mineralized zone to date (21 holes pending)

President and CEO James Macintosh stated: "Our original exploration thesis was built around the theory that the high-grade gold zone started from surface and was open at depth, and our work to date confirms that theory. Throughout all three phases of drilling we have been discovering significant mineralized intervals with high grades, often where visible gold is present in the drill core. We still have twenty one holes left to report and we are already gearing up for Phase Four drilling which will look to expand the zone along strike and will also include exploratory holes in other areas of the property where there are geological similarities to the surface results that we encountered during the first three phases of drilling."

Drill HoleFrom (m)To (m)Width (m)1Au (g/t) 2
J-176.4081.004.605.51
J-1Including
77.4078.200.8023.60
And
79.2081.001.803.00
J-3114.50119.505.005.37
J-3Including
114.50115.501.0018.50
And
118.80119.500.704.34
J-768.574.05.58.59
J-7Including
71.072.01.043.60
And
73.074.01.01.83
82.584.01.56.00
J-889.0105.016.0016.37
J-8Including
90.5102.010.506.50
and also including
102.0105.03.0066.98
Including
102.3103.00.7090.00
And
104.0105.01.00137.00
J-9104.0120.016.013.32
J-9Including
109.9110.80.953.12
also including
116.0120.04.052.1
as well as
116.4117.00.6267.0
And
117.0117.50.568.4
J-1036.0040.004.005.51
J-10Including
39.5040.000.5524.60
48.0051.003.003.57
J-1787.0090.003.004.83
J-17Including
87.0088.001.0013.40
J-21138.00142.204.2019.38
J-21Including
139.00140.001.0013.10
And
140.80141.400.60112.00
J-22167.00169.702.7046.19
J-22Including
167.90168.500.60206.00
190.00194.804.8046.00
Including
190.90191.700.8013.20
And
194.30194.800.50415.00

1 Reported intervals are down-hole lengths and not true thicknesses. True width of the mineralization cannot be determined due to the early-stage nature of the current program.

2 Length-weighted average grades are calculated using un-capped gold assay data.

Table 1 - Highlights from Holes J-1to J-45

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101, and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 1,025 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff's Baldwin Project is adjacent to the east and is comprised of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

QA/QC Protocol: https://graycliffexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/graycliffexploration-qa-qc-protocols-june-2021.pdf

For more information, please contact investor relations at 1-647-249-7664 ext. 322 or email investors@graycliffexploration.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh
President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Graycliff Exploration Ltd.



Overview

Sudbury, Ontario is like no other mining district in the world. The Canadian jurisdiction boasts a rich history rooted in mining and widespread mineralization that leverages advantageous positioning on the iconic Canadian Shield, land that is located right on the third-largest known impact crater on earth.

Known famously for its high-yield copper and nickel production, the mining-friendly district also hosts tremendous precious metal exploration and production across its many historic and past-producing mines. With such diverse mineralization and unique rock formations dating back millions of years, Sudbury presents investors and exploration companies with a perfect storm of discovery potential and rich historical production records.

Graycliff Exploration (CSE:GRAY,FSE:GEO,OTC:GRYCF) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company exploring highly prospective gold projects in this historic gold-producing district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s project portfolio consists of its flagship Shakespeare gold project and the newer Baldwin project.

The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine 88 kms west of Sudbury,Ontario. The 1, 025 hectare property leverages the region’s deep mining roots and high-grade mineralization in the shadow of a historic headframe. Historic and current exploration demonstrates exciting discovery opportunities and promising gold grades across multiple quartz vein and quartz vein stockwork targets.

The Baldwin project is just East of the Shakespeare property and both projects are transected by the prolific Murray Fault. Both projects are also situated in a well-known geological zone of the Canadian Shield, where the Archean, Southern and Superior geological provinces intersect. This boasts tremendous exploration opportunities for both projects

The next steps for Graycliff include continuing extensive drilling and further exploration programs for high-grade gold at Shakespeare and prospecting, sampling and geophysics at Baldwin. Historic work at Baldwin was for uranium only and historic reports suggest similar geology to Shakespeare. . The Company already initiated its Phase Three drilling program at its flagship property and remains excited uncover future gold discoveries.

Graycliff has a tight capital structure with 25 million shares outstanding with close to 40% being held by management, insiders and strategic shareholders. In April 2021, the Company announced the completion of a C$2.4 million non-brokered private placement. The net proceeds from the financing mean that Graycliff’s exploration programs at Shakespeare and Baldwin are fully funded through 2022. The Company hopes to find gold at Baldwin in 2022 and create a new Ontario gold camp

Graycliff Exploration’s management team and technical advisors bring together deep exploration experience and a pedigree across multiple major projects in Ontario. A notable technical advisor driving Graycliff’s mining operations is Bruce Durham, a significant figure credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits, including the David Bell mine, the Golden Giant mine, the Redstone Nickel mine and the Bell Creek Mine. Together, this leadership roster primes Graycliff for tremendous discovery and economic upside.

Graycliff’s Company Highlights

  • Graycliff Exploration is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, developing and extracting precious metals in prolific mining districts. Its property portfolio includes the Shakespeare and Baldwin gold projects located on the prolific Canadian Shield west of Sudbury, Ontario.
  • The flagship Shakespeare project is located around the historic Shakespeare gold mine. Current exploration includes the third phase of drilling to identify further high-grade, near-surface gold and identifying new targets along it’s SW-NE trending mineralized horizon of over six kilometers.
  • Historic reports suggest that the adjacent Baldwin project has similar geology to Shakespeare and initial field work is being carried out in 2021..
  • The Company has a tight share structure with close to 40% of its shares management, insiders and strategic shareholders.
  • Graycliff has an impressive management and technical advisory team with deep roots in exploration, project development and corporate finance.

Graycliff Exploration’s Key Projects

Shakespeare Project

The Shakespeare and Baldwin Projects have excellent infrastructure with close proximity to the Trans-Canada highway, utility networks and a strong, local workforce. Many of Graycliff’s workforce are shareholders and therefore very loyal to the Company.

Graycliff has now completed Phase One and Phase Two of its drilling program, which totalled of 2,800 metres and 5 of the first 7 holes returned anomalous gold values, including: 8.1 metres (“m”) of 3.2 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”), 6.0 m of 4.6 g/t Au, 5.5 m of 8.6 g/t Au. The Company has recently released the first two holes of the 14 hole phase two drill program and both were spectacular with hole 8 being 16.0 m of 16.4 g/t Au and hole 9 being 16.0 m of 13.3 g/t Au. The rest of the results from phase two are expected over the next couple of months. . The Company is also working on a 3D model of the current mineralization, which is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Baldwin Project

The Baldwin project comprises three mining blocks totalling 1,500 hectares located east of the Company’s flagship Shakespeare project. The property has not been historically explored for gold, but historic reports from uranium exploration suggest it has similar geology to the Shakespeare Project.. The next steps for Baldwin include preliminary surface sampling and geophysics planned for late-2021.

Should Graycliff find gold at Baldwin, its proximity to Shakespeare could be the making s of a new Onatrio Gold Camp.

Graycliff Exploration’s Management Team

James Macintosh – President & Director

James Macintosh has over 35 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining research analysis, corporate finance and management of private and public resources companies. He is also currently the president, CEO and director of privately-held Kingsview Minerals and a seed investor and director of CircuitMeter. He was the lead director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Carlisle Goldfields prior its sale to Alamos Gold.Macintosh has a B.Sc. (Geology) and is a member of Queen’s University Geology Council.

Julio DiGirolamo – CFO & Director

Julio DiGirolamo is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years of senior-level public company experience, 15 years of it in the mining sector. He is also the CFO and director of several junior exploration and development companies. DiGirolamo’s key areas of experience include corporate governance and regulatory matters. He was the CFO of Carlisle Goldfields prior to its sale to Alamos Gold.

David Lees – Director & Non-Executive Chairman

David Lees is the managing director of Peninsula Investments (WA) Pty Ltd and Casey Lees International Pty Ltd. He is also the non-executive director of Sultan Resources Ltd.

Nicholas Konkin – Director

Nicholas Konkin has extensive business experience with over a decade of developing successful private and public resource and technology start-up’s combined with a strong background in wealth management and investor relations spanning resources, technology and medical services. Mr. Konkin is currently Vice President of Corporate Development for Grove Corporate Services, a Toronto based firm specializing in full-service aftermarket support for public and private companies, including providing stock exchange listing services.

Bruce Durham – Technical Advisor

Bruce Durham is credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits including the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins) and the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins).

Don McKinnon Jr – Technical Advisor

Don McKinnon Jr. is a very experienced prospector who has worked all over the world with deep experience in Ontario, who has been involved in managing all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grassroots exploration, to seeing projects through to development.

Graycliff Exploration Extends Zone of Gold Mineralization by 50 metres at Depth with Additional High-Grade Intervals at Shakespeare, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Extends Zone of Gold Mineralization by 50 metres at Depth with Additional High-Grade Intervals at Shakespeare, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The results are the initial assays from the 2021 portion of the Phase Three program (see press release dated June 3, 2021) that is focused on expanding on the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller Shaft where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago

Drill Hole J-22-21 intersected two mineralized intervals of over 46 g/t gold ("Au") over 2.70 metres ("m") and 4.80 metres, respectively. The wider and deeper intersection included 13.20 g/t Au over 0.80 m and 415.00 g/t over 0.50 metres. Significant intervals for holes J-22-21 to J-24-21 are detailed below:

Graycliff Exploration Closes Second and Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Closes Second and Final Tranche of its Previously Announced Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Financing"). The second tranche of the Financing consisted of 1,124,99 Units (each, a "Unit") of the Company, issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $349,498.80. Each Unit consists of one common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of two (2) years from the closing date

Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Fully funded for an expanded 2022 exploration program

Not for dissemination in the United States of America

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Expands Gold Mineralization at Recent Halfway Discovery, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of twelve (12) previously partially announced and five (5) new drill holes confirming the recent gold discovery at the Halfway zone, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected gold mineralization over a strike length of 700 m and a width of 300 m to the east of the Windjammer South open pit gold resource within the Halfway area. Today's results confirm significant extensions of gold mineralization to the current gold resource at Windjammer South.

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Plans Expanded Soil Geochemistry Coverage at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project in Nevada

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an expanded soil sampling program is planned for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The program is designed to expand on the very encouraging results reported from the 2021 program (see Bam Bam News Release October 14, 2021). The 2021 soil sampling program expanded the DeSoto Copper Oxide Target and the Copper-Gold Target zones however the anomalous areas are still open to the northeast at the DeSoto and to the east of the Copper-Gold Target.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/114037_5cd200dab42019fb_001.jpg
 
Figure 1. Target Map with Gridded Cu in Soils

Gold Bull Resources

The Resource Maven Writes an Overview of Gold Bull Resources

There are no guarantees gold has stabilized but Gold Bull Resources (TSXV:GBRC, OTC:GBRCF, FRA:A2V5) presents an opportunity to take advantage of in this downtrodden market moment, according to Gwen Preston of Resourcemaven.ca.

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

12 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2022)

The gold price has trended higher in recent years, even surging to more than US$2,000 per ounce in the summer of 2020, a level never seen before.

The yellow metal’s price gains have come on the back of uncertainty surrounding the global economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as political turmoil in the US and beyond.

These circumstances have left investors seeking the safe haven long offered by gold. So far gold production levels have seemed to defy pandemic disruptions, but rising inflation is likely to push up costs for miners.

Golden Summit Project

Mining in Alaska: Golden Investment Opportunities

Most of Alaska's vast mineral wealth lies dormant, and the state is home to one of the world's largest-known untapped deposits of copper and gold.

Mining has long been a cornerstone of the Alaskan economy. Alaska is one of the US' largest gold-producing states, second only to Nevada, and it is a leading US producer of multiple metals, gemstones and mineral resources.

Most of Alaska's vast mineral wealth remains untapped; the state is home to one of the world's largest known untapped copper and gold deposits. As you might expect, there is considerable opportunity here for investors keen to learn more about mining in Alaska.

Steppe Gold President and CEO Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Steppe Gold President and CEO Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir (" Mr. Tumur-Ochir "), the President and CEO of Steppe Gold Ltd. (the " Corporation ") announces that on January 27, 2022, the Corporation, Mr. Tumur-Ochir and the Development Bank of Mongolia (" DBM ") entered into a form of transfer (the " Transfer Agreement "). Pursuant to the Transfer Agreement, DBM agreed to transfer to Mr. Tumur-Ochir a convertible debenture of the Corporation (the " Convertible Debenture ") held by DBM with a principal amount of US$3,000,000 convertible into common shares of the Corporation (the " Shares ") at a price of US$0.68 per Share, with a maturity date of January 27, 2024.

Prior to entering into the Transfer Agreement, Mr. Tumur-Ochir held 6,003,859 Shares, representing approximately 8.70% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis. Assuming full conversion of the Convertible Debenture, Mr. Tumur-Ochir would hold an aggregate of 10,415,624 additional Shares, representing approximately 14.08% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a diluted basis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

