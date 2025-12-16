The Conversation (0)
December 15, 2025
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Graphite Purification Tolling Services
01 October
International Graphite
09 December
Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November
Land purchased for Collie plant development
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 October
Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Collie land acquisition & approvals move aheadDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 October
Institutional Investment
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18h
Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase
Eliminates a risk for the vertically integrated development as the Company advances the NICO critical minerals project closer to a construction decision Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce... Keep Reading...
12 December
SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drilling in the Trapper South zone comprised of 977 m in four... Keep Reading...
12 December
Apex Provides Corporate Update
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the Company's CFO.Mr. Malana brings more than 20 years... Keep Reading...
09 December
Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver-rubidium exploration targets at the Tungstonia deposit part of the company's... Keep Reading...
08 December
Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property
Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX,OTC:SLMLF) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drilling program at its Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia.Drilling was successfully completed on the road-accessible... Keep Reading...
05 December
Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") the Company hereby provides additional information regarding the investor relations agreement with Nicholas... Keep Reading...
