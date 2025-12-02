GraniteShares Expands YieldBOOST Lineup with Two New ETFs Targeting RIOT Platforms and Hims & Hers Health

GraniteShares, a one of the leading issuer of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two new additions to its growing YieldBOOST ™ family, offering investors additional ways to access income opportunities across high-growth and highly followed segments of the equity market.

Ticker Fund Underlying Company
RTYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST RIOT ETF Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)
HMYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST HIMS ETF Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)


Both ETFs are designed to generate potential income by selling options on leveraged ETFs that track 2x daily leveraged price movement to their respective underlying companies.

RTYY - GraniteShares YieldBOOST RIOT ETF seeks to generate income through options¹ strategies, primarily by selling put options² on leveraged ETFs that track the 2x Long RIOT Daily ETF. RTYY targets Riot Platforms, a major U.S.-based Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company known for its large-scale mining operations and participation in blockchain ecosystem development.

HMYY - GraniteShares YieldBOOST HIMS ETF follows a similar approach. It seeks to generate income through options¹ strategies, primarily by selling put options² on leveraged ETFs that track the 2x Long HIMS Daily ETF. HMYY is linked to Hims & Hers Health, a fast-growing telehealth platform focused on personalized wellness, digital healthcare delivery, and subscription-based treatment services.

These new launches continue the evolution of GraniteShares' YieldBOOST platform a suite of ETFs that applies systematic options strategies to leveraged ETFs tied to innovative companies and emerging themes across the market.

"We're pleased to introduce RTYY and HMYY as the latest additions to our expanding YieldBOOST options income suite, which reached over $649.5 million in AUM (as of November 28, 2025)," said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. "These funds are designed to bring the YieldBOOST methodology to widely followed companies in both digital assets and consumer health technology."

GraniteShares' YieldBOOST ETFs have quickly gained traction among investors looking for alternative income strategies in equity markets. By combining innovation with transparent, exchange-traded access, GraniteShares continues to push the boundaries of what ETFs can deliver.

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and offers innovative investment solutions for high-conviction investors.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares focuses on alternative, innovative ETF solutions. Its U.S. lineup includes a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds, and a high-income pass-through securities index fund.

GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock ETFs, including those tied to NVIDIA, Coinbase, and Tesla. The company manages over $11.114 billion in assets under management as of November 28, 2025.

For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com .

1 An option is a contract that gives the holder the right, but not the obligation to buy or sell a specific asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date. Options are a type of derivative, meaning their value is derived from the underlying asset.

2 A put option is a contract that gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to sell an underlying asset at a specified price (the strike price) by or on a specific fate (the expiration date).

RISK FACTORS & IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The fund is newly launched and has risks associated with its limited operating history.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747 or. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund ' s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying RIOT and HIMS ETF

The Fund ' s strategy will cap its potential gain if the Underlying RIOT and HIMS ETF ' s share increases in value

The Fund ' s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Underlying RIOT and HIMS ETF ' s share decline, which may not be offset but the income received by the Fund,

The Fund does not invest directly in the Underlying RIOT and HIMS ETF,

Fund shareholders are not entitled to any distribution paid by the Underlying RIOT and HIMS ETF.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from the returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as option contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to include Risk of the Underlying ETF, Derivatives Risk, A Risk, Put Writing Strategy Risk, Option Market Liquidity Risk. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

THE FUNDS ARE DISTRIBUTED BY ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC. GRANITESHARES IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH ALPS DISTRIBUTORS, INC.

©2025 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
GraniteShares Inc.
Attn: Media Relations
222 Broadway, 21st Floor
New York, NY 10038
844-476-8747
info@graniteshares.com


