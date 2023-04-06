Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Government Aid Key to Building Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Metals, Says Xander Resources CEO

Nickel Investing

“At the end of the day, with the geopolitical issues going on in the world, we’ve got to have our own supply to make sure that we can meet our own needs,” said Xander Resources President and CEO Deepak Varshney.

The Canadian federal and provincial governments are acting swiftly to help create a critical metals supply chain in North America, explained Xander Resources (TSXV:XND,OTCQB:XNDRF,FWB:1XI) President and CEO Deepak Varshney.

He cited several incentives and initiatives that will help exploration projects, including the Ontario Focused Flow-Through Share Tax Credit for investing in junior explorers.

“I think the incentives are there to be working in the sector. And I think (the) government can keep working on it and keep supporting us, because at the end of the day, with the geopolitical issues going on in the world, we’ve got to have our own supply to make sure that we can meet our own needs, and that's where we're all going towards,” Varhsney said.

The company executive also emphasized the need for the government to help junior explorers overcome the challenges of permitting.

“They're really helping out with the funding side of things … but I think permitting is something where we're hoping they will help," he said. "Because at the end of the day, we have a lot of these projects that are getting close to development, but they're not there yet. They have different holdups. And so I think as you see governments step in and help these projects move towards real production, that'll be something of a big catalyst overall for the industry.”

Watch the full interview with Xander Resources President and CEO Deepak Varshney above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Xander Resources (TSXV:XND,OTCQB:XNDRF,FWB:1XI). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Xander Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Xander Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Xander Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

