GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT AND T. ROWE PRICE DEBUT FIRST JOINT PRODUCT OFFERINGS

Firms launch model portfolios designed to meet a range of investor needs

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and T. Rowe Price today announced the launch of co-branded model portfolios for the initial phase of the firms' joint product offerings. The models are the first products to come to market since the firms announced a strategic alliance in September. Leveraging the firm's respective strengths, these collaboratively created model portfolios are tailored to meet the needs of advisors serving mass-affluent and high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

Four of the model portfolios have debuted on the GeoWealth platform serving Registered Investment Advisors ("RIAs"). Through GeoWealth's flexible technology platform, RIAs can offer clients a full spectrum of diversified portfolios, utilizing mutual funds and ETFs. A fifth model portfolio is expected to launch in the first half of 2026, aiming to deliver flexible portfolios incorporating direct indexing and evergreen alternative funds for high-net-worth investors.

"T. Rowe Price shares our commitment to delivering results for investors and we are excited to begin our product rollout. Our goal is to combine the expertise of both firms through these portfolios, and we look forward to expanding our offerings in the wealth channel to help more investors to reach their long-term goals," said Greg Wilson, Co-Head Americas Third Party Wealth, Global Head of Retirement, Asset & Wealth Management.

"By combining the strengths of our two firms, the model portfolios are designed to help clients achieve better outcomes. This collaboration represents a meaningful step forward in providing advisors and investors with greater confidence and guidance in navigating today's markets," said Kevin Collins, Head of U.S. Intermediaries.

The five co-branded and combined distribution model portfolios include the following: 

The collaboration between Goldman Sachs Asset Management and T. Rowe Price brings together two of the top active investing organizations in the asset management industry. The Goldman Sachs Asset Management Multi-Asset Solutions (MAS) team, whose outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) group is recognized as the #1 OCIO team in the United States[1], manages the diversified portfolios across asset classes and factor exposures. The portfolios will be composed of funds from T. Rowe Price and Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Advisors can receive combined and coordinated support and resources from the two companies' 200+ wholesalers, home office team members, and dedicated model specialists.

GeoWealth offers these model portfolios on its unified managed account (UMA) platform. In partnership with Goldman Sachs Asset Management and iCapital, GeoWealth also offers RIAs the ability to seamlessly build and manage public and private market portfolios in a single account through the firm's open architecture and personalize and rebalance at scale.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs, delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees approximately $3.5 trillion in assets under supervision as of September 30, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT T. ROWEPRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of November 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of T. Rowe Price common stock. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

1 Cerulli U.S. Outsourced Chief Investment Officer Function 2025 Report. Cerulli tabulated the data as of 12/31/24. This award was published on November 20, 2025.Goldman Sachs Asset Management's, and Cerulli products are not related, and Cerulli have not endorsed either Goldman Sachs Asset Management or its products. Awards don't represent compensated endorsements. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, which may vary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldman-sachs-asset-management-and-t-rowe-price-debut-first-joint-product-offerings-302642251.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Base Metals Investing

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Base Metals Investing

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026