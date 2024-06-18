Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation.

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s good faith assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control.

Although the Company attempts and has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, in providing this information the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward- looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

This presentation is neither a prospectus nor an offer to subscribe for Shares.

Warriedar and its directors, employees and consultants make no representations or warranty as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation, and have no liability, including liability to any person by reason of negligence of, or contained in or derived from, or for any omissions from this document, except liability under statute that cannot be excluded.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

WA8:AU
Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Tempest Minerals

Extension of Entitlement Offer Closing Date

On 31 May 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited (“Tempest” or “the Company”) announced the details of a pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Offer) of up to approximately 103,824,886 fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) on the basis of one New Share for every five (5) shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per New Share to raise up to approximately $830,599.

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Horizon Minerals

Four hands holding puzzle pieces together.

Strategic Partnerships Pave Path to Production, Early Cash Flow

For a junior mining company, the transition from exploration and discovery to production is fraught with challenges. Considerable land prospecting, lengthy permitting processes and continuous capital raising for project financing all represent significant barriers. Historically, strategic partnerships (in the form of joint ventures, strategic alliances, toll milling/ore purchase agreements, etc.) have been one of the most effective ways to overcome these roadblocks.

The mining sector is increasingly beginning to recognise the value in these types of collaborative deals and their capacity to shorten development timelines to production and cash flow and reduce capital costs. They can also de-risk projects for junior miners and give established producers access to high-quality resources and an exploration pipeline. A deeper appreciation of this trend and where the opportunities lie can give investors a significant advantage when evaluating investments.

Sarama Resources

Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Sarama Resources

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cosmo Gold Limited (“Cosmo”) and Adelong Gold Limited (“Adelong”) to acquire rights to the Cosmo Newbery Project (the “Project”), located in Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which have historically been highly prospective.

Sarama Resources

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) (Adelong Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cosmo Gold Limited (Cosmo) and Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR) (Sarama) to accept fully paid ordinary shares and options in Sarama in full settlement of the loan obligations owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold.

×