Collaboration aims to leverage innovative biosecurity capabilities to promote global health security and accelerate the development of the regional bioeconomy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, and the Rwanda Development Board ("RDB"), representing the government of the Republic of Rwanda today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the intent of developing and implementing new biosecurity capabilities in Rwanda .

The initial goal of the planned partnership is to support Rwanda's public health institutions as they work to address biosecurity challenges in the region. Ginkgo, through its biosecurity and public health initiative, Concentric by Ginkgo ("Concentric"), plans to collaborate on the ground with RDB to equip these institutions with biosecurity tools and training as well as the secure data infrastructure they need to leverage automation, data analysis, bioinformatics capabilities, and other critical genomic sequencing technologies.

Concentric leverages a nationwide laboratory network to provide pathogen monitoring capabilities across thousands of sites in the U.S., including schools, airports, and other congregate settings. Concentric aims to build sustainable global biosecurity infrastructure to prepare for the next new variant or novel pathogen, and this planned partnership with RDB is a significant milestone in its international expansion as it continues to scale its biosecurity offering.

RDB, a Rwandan government institution, was established in 2008 to accelerate Rwanda's economic development by enabling private sector growth. Ginkgo will build relationships with Rwandan public health institutions and private sector-led biotechnology initiatives in Rwanda ; the RDB will contribute expertise in skills development and on-the-ground support for the partnership.

Concentric and RDB recognize the importance of international collaboration and cooperation to promote global health security as biological threats emerge. Effective pathogen monitoring and data sharing capabilities can empower government officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders to make informed public health decisions. In the long-term, these capabilities can also be leveraged to form the foundation for a sustainable regional bioeconomy. For example, in the context of this MOU, Ginkgo and RDB plan to collaborate to inform workforce development priorities in the areas of biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and bioengineering, and to explore potential opportunities for Rwanda to leverage its biodiversity as a foundation for innovation within its bioeconomy.

"The future of biosecurity is global—COVID-19 has shown us all that pathogens don't recognize national borders. To prepare for the next biological threat, we need the infrastructure in place to build a global weather map tracking the spread and evolution of infectious diseases," said Matt McKnight , General Manager, Biosecurity at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We deeply appreciate Rwanda's leadership working to define a new era of biosecurity, and we are incredibly excited to use our platform to support Rwanda's public health institutions with critical capabilities that we believe will help them face challenges ranging from this pandemic to agricultural and travel biosecurity."

Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, noted, "The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for robust public health and biotechnology infrastructure in Rwanda and around the world. We are excited about our plans to partner with Ginkgo to bring cutting-edge biosecurity capabilities to Rwanda across various sectors including health and agriculture. We believe this will stimulate our growing bioeconomy and help us learn more about our biodiversity."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About the Rwanda Development Board

The Rwanda Development Board is a government agency responsible for leading the country's transformation into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, tourism and innovation. Its mission is to fast-track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. For more information visit www.rdb.rw .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the partnership and Ginkgo's biosecurity platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

RDB MEDIA CONTACT:
Doreen Ingabire
Head of Communications
communications@rdb.rw

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Presentation

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, August 15, 2022

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET .

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to its Board of Directors

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Kathy Hopinkah Hannan PhD, CPA has joined its Board of Directors, effective August 2, 2022 . Dr. Hannan brings over thirty years of experience as a senior C-Suite executive, corporate advisor, independent board director and strategist leading significant operations and high priority initiatives.

"As a pioneer in synthetic biology, Ginkgo Bioworks is undertaking critical work to make biology easier to engineer and to enable a more sustainable future," said Dr. Hannan. "I am honored to join Ginkgo's Board at such a significant time in the company's history, and look forward to working with Ginkgo's incredible team as they use synthetic biology to unlock innovations across industries."

Dr. Hannan is a retired senior partner from KPMG LLP, where she also served as Vice Chair. She brings extensive governance experience through her corporate board roles with Annaly Capital Management, Otis Worldwide Corporation, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, as well as her roles as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and formerly as Chair of the Board of Directors of Girl Scouts of the USA . A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, Dr. Hannan served as a commissioner for the Tribal Employment Rights Office and was a presidential appointee to the National Advisory Council on Indian Education. She also served as a member of the Committee to establish the Board of Directors for the Ho-Chunk Tribe's corporation under Section 17 of the Indian Reorganization Act.

"Dr. Hannan brings invaluable experience as a leader in enterprise sustainability and organizational effectiveness, with an impressive track record for leading key financial and advisory services for clients," said Marijn Dekkers, Chair of the Board of Directors for Ginkgo Bioworks. "Dr. Hannan's industry knowledge and financial acumen is a welcome addition to our Board as Ginkgo continues to grow as a public company. We are looking forward to working with her."

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's growth and potential innovations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, and (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Sharps Compliance Corp. , Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. , AutoWeb, Inc. , Zymergen Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (Nasdaq - IEA)

Ginkgo and Bayer Sign Definitive Agreement to Build Agricultural Biologicals R&D Platform Capabilities

Ginkgo to acquire Bayer's 175,000-square-foot Biologics R&D center and enter into a new multi-year platform collaboration with Bayer to advance several agricultural biological programs

- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the previously announced transaction with Bayer to expand Ginkgo's platform capabilities in agricultural biologicals. These capabilities will be built pursuant to a transaction in which Ginkgo will acquire Bayer's 175,000-square-foot West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site, team, and internal discovery and lead optimization platform for approximately $83.0 million in consideration. The proposed transaction is projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Ginkgo will also integrate the R&D platform assets from Joyn Bio a joint-venture between Ginkgo and Leaps by Bayer formed in 2017.

Ginkgo to Acquire Zymergen

  • Acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of Ginkgo's innovative horizontal synthetic biology platform
  • Expect integration of Zymergen's complementary automation, software, and data science tools as well as biological assets to significantly enhance the capacity, capabilities, and efficiency of Ginkgo's platform for its diverse customer base and enable new growth opportunities across many end markets
  • Zymergen's core technical team is expected to help fill significant planned hiring by Ginkgo across its cell engineering, automation, digital technology, and data teams, accelerating scaling efforts while minimizing incremental run-rate operating expenses following integration of the acquisition
  • Ginkgo's platform serves customers across industries as an enabling platform and Ginkgo will support Zymergen's plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for their Advanced Materials and Drug Discovery businesses
  • Zymergen stockholders will own 5.25% of the pro forma combined company following the transaction

- Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) — the leading horizontal platform for cell programming — and the biotechnology company Zymergen (Nasdaq: ZY) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Ginkgo will acquire Zymergen in an all-stock transaction that values Zymergen at an approximately $300 million market capitalization. Under the terms of the agreement, which have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Zymergen stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share, representing 5.25% pro forma ownership of Ginkgo following the transaction.

This transaction brings together two highly complementary organizations that share the vision that biology can transform a wide range of industries including manufacturing, agriculture, and medicine. Ginkgo plans to integrate Zymergen's core automation and software technologies for scaling strain engineering capacity into its Foundry, including Zymergen's machine learning and data science tools for exploring known and unknown genetic design space. Ginkgo customers will also benefit from the expansion of Ginkgo's library of biological assets ("Codebase") following the transaction.

The agreement announced today represents Ginkgo's largest acquisition to date and is expected to significantly enhance Ginkgo's platform by integrating strong automation and software capabilities as well as a wealth of experience across diverse biological engineering approaches. Ginkgo is a horizontal platform, serving customers across industries rather than producing its own products, and will support Zymergen's plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for their Advanced Materials and Drug Discovery businesses, which have established valuable product pipelines and rapid prototyping capabilities. Additionally, Zymergen will continue its standalone cost restructuring initiatives, including headcount reductions and program rationalization. Finally, the addition of Zymergen personnel is expected to help fill planned hiring by Ginkgo as it scales the platform. Taken together, Ginkgo expects these actions to minimize incremental run-rate operating expenses in connection with the combination once integration is completed.

"We have always had incredible respect for the Zymergen team and the strength of the technologies that they have built for cell programming," said Jason Kelly , CEO and co-founder of Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are thrilled to integrate Zymergen's capabilities into our Foundry, which we expect to accelerate the growth of our platform as we continue to deliver on our mission to make biology easier to engineer for our customers, helping us drive down the costs of cell programming as we invest in scale. We can't wait to welcome Zymergen's technical teams, who will support our scaling objectives."

"At Zymergen, our team has built a world class and innovative technology platform which will complement Ginkgo's cell programming capabilities," said Jay Flatley , Chairman and Acting CEO of Zymergen. "We're excited about the opportunities created by combining our technologies to accelerate Ginkgo's platform development to better serve customers, promote Zymergen's public benefit purpose, and achieve our shared vision of sustainability and a world built on biology. The transaction also represents a compelling opportunity for our stockholders to participate in the future growth and upside potential of the combined company."

Timing and Approvals

The transaction is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by Zymergen's stockholders, receipt of regulatory approvals, and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions.

Advisors

Allen & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal advisor to Ginkgo. Cowen and Company, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP is serving as legal advisor to Zymergen.

Ginkgo Webcast and Conference Call Information

Ginkgo will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 AM Eastern Time today to discuss this announcement. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

Zymergen Webcast Information

Zymergen will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time , 2:00 PM Pacific Time today to discuss this announcement as well as additional business updates. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com .

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world. For more information visit www.zymergen.com .

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between Zymergen and Ginkgo, Ginkgo intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Zymergen and that also constitutes a prospectus of Ginkgo. Each of Zymergen and Ginkgo may also file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. This document is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document that Zymergen or Ginkgo may file with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) will be mailed to stockholders of Zymergen. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Zymergen, Ginkgo and the proposed transaction, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Zymergen will be available free of charge on Zymergen's website at https://investors.Zymergen.com or by contacting Zymergen's Investor Relations department by email at investors@Zymergen.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Ginkgo will be available free of charge on Ginkgo's website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com or by contacting Ginkgo's Investor Relations department by email at investors@ginkgobioworks.com .

Participants in the Solicitation

Zymergen, Ginkgo, their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Zymergen's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Zymergen's stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Zymergen, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Zymergen's proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 20, 2022 , and Zymergen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 , which was filed with the SEC on March 30 , 2022. Information about the directors and executive officers of Ginkgo, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Ginkgo's proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 26, 2022 , and Ginkgo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 , which was filed with the SEC on March 29 , 2022. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Zymergen or Ginkgo using the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Zymergen's and Ginkgo's control. Statements in this communication regarding Zymergen, Ginkgo and the combined company that are forward-looking, including projections as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the impact of the proposed transaction on Zymergen's and Ginkgo's businesses and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, the aggregate amount of indebtedness of the combined company following the closing of the proposed transaction are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Zymergen's and Ginkgo's control. These factors include, among other things, general economic and business conditions; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; judicial decisions; changes in tax laws, regulations, rates and policies; future business acquisitions or disposals; litigation and the ability of the combined company to protect its intellectual property rights; and the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other events or circumstances that may be beyond Zymergen's and Ginkgo's control. Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in Zymergen's and Ginkgo's respective filings with the SEC, including the risk factors discussed in Zymergen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, in Ginkgo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in each company's future filings with the SEC. Important risk factors could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those currently estimated by management, including, but not limited to, the risks that: a condition to the closing the proposed acquisition may not be satisfied; a regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed acquisition is delayed, is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; Ginkgo is unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the proposed acquisition; Ginkgo is unable to promptly and effectively integrate Zymergen's businesses; management's time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; legal proceedings are instituted against Zymergen, Ginkgo or the combined company; Zymergen, Ginkgo or the combined company is unable to retain key personnel; and the announcement or the consummation of the proposed acquisition has a negative effect on the market price of the capital stock of Zymergen or Ginkgo or on Zymergen's or Ginkgo's operating results. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the results of operations, financial condition or cash flows of Zymergen or Ginkgo. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on the proposed transaction and/or Zymergen or Ginkgo, Ginkgo's ability to successfully complete the proposed transaction and/or realize the expected benefits from the proposed transaction. You are cautioned not to rely on Zymergen's and Ginkgo's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Neither Zymergen nor Ginkgo assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, as of any future date.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

ZYMERGEN INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@zymergen.com

Mindset Pharma CEO, James Lanthier, Issues Letter to Shareholders

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery and development company focused on creating novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today issued a letter to shareholders from James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

CORRECTING and REPLACING Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,000 of common shares (Instead of Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares).

The updated release reads:

Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public, from time to time, through the Agents (as defined below). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions directly through the Neo Exchange Inc. (the " NEO Exchange "), the NYSE American LLC or any other "marketplace" (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation) upon which the Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Cybin intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Distributions of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an "at-the-market equity" distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement ") dated August 8, 2022 that the Company entered into with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and August 5, 2023 unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Shares under the ATM Program and there can be no assurance as to when such sales will be completed, if ever. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Cybin's sole discretion and in accordance with the Distribution Agreement. As any Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the applicable sale, prices may vary among purchasers through the duration of the ATM Program. The completion of sales of Shares under the ATM Program will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of such Shares on the Neo Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and any required approvals of each exchange.

Cybin Announces Up to USD$35 Million At-The-Market Equity Program

Cybin Inc. ( NEO: CYBN ) (NYSE American: CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") that allows Cybin to issue and sell up to USD$35,000,0000 of common shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company from treasury to the public, from time to time, through the Agents (as defined below). All Shares sold under the ATM Program will be sold in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" distributions as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions directly through the Neo Exchange Inc. (the " NEO Exchange "), the NYSE American LLC or any other "marketplace" (as defined in National Instrument 21-101 Marketplace Operation) upon which the Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise traded, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale. Cybin intends to use the net proceeds from sales of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, for growth opportunities and working capital initiatives.

Distributions of Shares under the ATM Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms and conditions of an "at-the-market equity" distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement ") dated August 8, 2022 that the Company entered into with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the issuance and sale of all of the Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and August 5, 2023 unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Shares under the ATM Program and there can be no assurance as to when such sales will be completed, if ever. The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in Cybin's sole discretion and in accordance with the Distribution Agreement. As any Shares distributed under the ATM Program will be issued and sold at the prevailing market price at the time of the applicable sale, prices may vary among purchasers through the duration of the ATM Program. The completion of sales of Shares under the ATM Program will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the listing of such Shares on the Neo Exchange and the NYSE American LLC, and any required approvals of each exchange.

Cybin Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing "Psychedelics to Therapeutics TM ", today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2022 and recent business highlights.

"Looking back at the last 12 months, we have made positive progress toward our goal of advancing psychedelics to therapeutics. In that time, we have moved from the lab to the clinic where we now have two major development programs underway," said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin.

GreenLight Biosciences and Samsung Biologics complete first commercial-scale engineering run for mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

  • GreenLight's messenger RNA production process is transferable to large-scale equipment and CMO facilities​
  • Technology transfer and scale-up from lab bench to Samsung's commercial facility was completed in seven months
  • GreenLight's mRNA synthesis reaction had a titer of 12g/L at a commercial scale and produced 650g of mRNA
  • The mRNA synthesis reaction was achieved without the need for customization, using standard equipment for Contract Development and Manufacturing Companies (CDMO)
  • Commercial-scale run has demonstrated production—in a single facility—of both Drug Substance and LNP formulation, allowing the production of bulk Drug Product

GreenLight Biosciences (Nasdaq: GRNA), a biotechnology company dedicated to making ribonucleic acid (RNA) products affordable and accessible for human health and agriculture, and Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading global CDMO providing fully integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing services, announced the successful completion of the first commercial-scale engineering run for the companies' mRNA production partnership.

Since the announcement of the strategic partnership between GreenLight Biosciences and Samsung Biologics in late 2021, technology transfer and scale-up from the lab bench to Samsung's commercial facility was completed in seven months, demonstrating platform adaptability and scalability.

