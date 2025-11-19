Giant Mining Soil Sampling Expands Mineralized Breccia Footprint with Anomalous Copper and Silver at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — November 19, 2025 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from 96 new soil samples have extended the footprint of the copper and silver mineralized breccia bodies identified in the 2024-2025 core drilling programs.
Twenty-one samples out of the 96 Ball Park Soils returned >100 ppm Copper with a maximum value of 397 ppm Cu. 24 out of the 96 returned greater than 2 ppm Silver with a maximum of 9.5 ppm Ag (see Table 1 and Figure 1).
Table 1: 2025 Ball Park Breccia Soil Survey Summary Statistics
The 96 samples in the Ball Park Soil Survey were collected to fill in a gap in the existing 3,412 sample soil grid. The anomalous copper results outline a zone with potential to extend the footprint of copper mineralization up to 1,000 feet eastward (see Figure 2).
David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining, commented, "These new soils demonstrate the potential for expanding the Majuba Hill mineralization. Our Technical Program continues to expand the geologic framework that supports our drill planning and improvements in the Geological Model by RESPEC. I am excited to proceed to the next phase of drilling."
Figure 2: Majuba Hill 2025 Target Zones showing new soil survey outline
Significance of Soil Results
Multiple Copper in Soils - Zone >100 ppm Cu are oriented northwest. These zones generally align with the Northwest Fault Corridors that are emerging as fundamental controls to the breccia bodies in the Southern Breccia Zone and the Northern Breccia Zone (see Figure 2 and Figure 3). Additionally, multiple Silver in Soils - Zones >1.1 ppm are also aligned along the Northwest Fault Corridors. The silver zones coincide with the copper as well (see Figure 4).
The multiple overlapping copper, silver, fault corridor zones, and breccia body zones are the same as the overlapping features at the Southern Mineralized Breccia body where the company has reported on numerous copper and silver intersections in drilling including MHB-30 which assayed ( September 24, 2024 News Release ):
-
218.0 feet (66.4 meters) of 1.35% Cu and 73.4 g/t Ag from O to 218 feet
-
Including: 74.0 feet (22.6 meters) of 2.6% Cu and 30.1 g/t Ag from 140 to 214 feet (42.7-66.2 meters)
-
Figure 2: Majuba Hill 2025 Ball Park Breccia Soil Survey-Copper showing controls to mineralization and mineralized breccias.
Figure 3: Majuba Hill 2025 Ball Park Breccia Soil Survey-Copper showing details defining anomalous copper and Fault Corridors
Figure 4: Majuba Hill 2025 Ball Park Breccia Soil Survey-Silver showing details defining anomalous copper and Fault Corridors
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
Secured funding for next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody
The Company utilizes a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are placed in cloth sample bags and are transported from the Giant Mining secure warehouse to the ALS Labs Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS Labs then securely transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in North Vancouver, B.C.
Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All drill, rock, and soil samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS Labs method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30-gram split. Copper, silver, and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS Labs method ME-ICP61 which is a four-acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The remaining pulps are retrieved from ALS Labs and retained in the Companies secured facility.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Click Here
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
###
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.