Giant Mining Re-Engages ExploreTech for AI-Driven 2026 Drill Targeting at Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - February 6, 2026 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has re-engaged Exploration Technologies Inc. ("ExploreTech"), a geoscience technology company located in San Diego, California, specializing in artificial intelligence–driven subsurface modelling, to support drill targeting for the Company's planned 2026 exploration and drilling program at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada.
Advancing the Geological Model at Majuba Hill
Recent fieldwork completed at Majuba Hill has identified multiple high-grade breccia pipes exposed at surface, materially enhancing the Company's geological understanding of the project and adding significant potential tonnage to the evolving geologic model. To date, eight to ten breccia pipes have been identified, with geological indicators suggesting that many more breccia pipes may exist across the broader property.
These breccia pipes are interpreted to be genetically linked to deep, concealed intrusive bodies, which are believed to play a key role in driving mineralization. The identification and accurate modelling of these hidden intrusions is expected to significantly improve drill targeting and exploration efficiency.
"Advancing Majuba Hill aligns directly with the United States' growing focus on securing reliable domestic sources of critical and strategic minerals," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining. "Copper and silver are essential to electrification, infrastructure, defense, and advanced manufacturing, and Nevada remains one of the most mining-friendly and strategically important jurisdictions in the country. By re-engaging ExploreTech and applying advanced AI-driven subsurface modeling, we are enhancing our ability to efficiently target mineralization and advance Majuba Hill in a disciplined, responsible manner. We believe this work supports long-term U.S. economic strength, national security, and the development of a resilient domestic critical-minerals supply chain."
Figure 1. (Thick) Outline of AOI for 2026 ExploreTech modelling. (Thin) Outline of AOI for February 2025 ExploreTech modelling. Light NW-SE trending lines are IP survey lines. The line number is shown on the southern endpoint of each line.
"Majuba Hill presents a compelling geological system where advanced computational modeling can materially improve drill targeting, especially following our success at Majuba Hill last year," said Dr. Tyler Hall, President of ExploreTech. "By integrating Giant Mining's extensive historical dataset with our Engine AI platform, we can evaluate thousands of possible subsurface scenarios to identify the most probable locations of concealed intrusive sources associated with breccia pipe development. This approach allows for more informed, efficient drilling decisions and has the potential to significantly enhance exploration success at Majuba Hill."
AI-Driven Targeting Using Engine AI
Under the renewed engagement, and building on last year's successful results, ExploreTech will deploy its proprietary Engine AI and cloud-based computing platform in collaboration with Giant Mining's technical team to model the most probable locations of buried intrusive sources associated with breccia pipe development.
ExploreTech's approach will include the generation of thousands of potential subsurface geological models, allowing the Company to statistically evaluate the most likely locations of high-grade breccia pipes that may be concealed beneath post-mineral cover.
Key elements of the work program include:
-
Refinement of the study area to focus on priority areas of interest identified by Giant Mining
-
Simulation of multiple potential intrusive source scenarios at depth
-
Integration and analysis of Majuba Hill's extensive historical exploration database
-
Targeting informed by resistivity data, which may highlight zones of potassic alteration and disseminated mineralization consistent with intrusive centers
Positioning for 2026 Drilling
ExploreTech is expected to deliver drill targeting results for the defined area of interest by the end of March 2026, providing Giant Mining with advanced technical inputs to support planning and execution of its upcoming drill program.
The Company believes that combining modern AI-driven subsurface modelling with Majuba Hill's extensive historical dataset represents a powerful approach to unlocking additional value at the project.
About Exploration Technologies Inc.
ExploreTech's AI approach is specifically designed to combine surface geology and drilling results with computationally intensive remodelling of existing geophysical datasets to optimize targeting of covered targets. The process quickly generates thousands of solutions that cluster on the best fits between the geological and geophysical data and then generates drillhole trajectories designed to cut those clusters most effectively.
ExploreTech first combines the geological concept with AI geophysical simulation to identify and locate where the source of a geophysical anomaly actually lies. This is done by testing thousands of possible explanations (models) for anomalies measured at the surface and selecting only those that closely match the real-world geophysics. The selected models of the combined geology and geophysics cluster around the most likely location of the anomaly. The program then evaluates the clusters in three dimensions to determine the optimal drilling trajectory to pierce as many of the target anomalies as possible. The entire process can be rerun as drill results for specific targets, or additional geophysical surveying, adds new information allowing improved vectoring to the best mineralized parts of a given ore system. This use of AI to reveal and reinforce target anomalies in existing geophysical datasets is a significant new exploration tool and has already been applied in several cases, some are viewable at www.exploretech.ai.
Figure 2. Plan view of Majuba Hill, showing pre 2024 and 2024-2025 drill holes (with labels), as well as mineralization footprint.
Figure 3. Plan view of Majuba Hill, showing previous drilling that intersected copper mineralized breccia pipes and identified breccia target zones.
Figure 4. Geophysics including magnetics (top) and IP (bottom) at Majuba Hill
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
