Giant Mining Expands Scope with Majuba Hill with ExploreTech AI-Driven Drill Targeting at Majuba Hill, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - November 13, 2025 — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an expansion of its collaboration with Exploration Technologies, Inc. ("ExploreTech") to enhance drill targeting at the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada. This initiative strengthens the Company's ongoing exploration and deposit-expansion strategy for its flagship project.
Following a series of encouraging high-grade copper intercepts from the 2024–2025 core drilling programs, Giant Mining is advancing to the next phase of exploration to better define the scale of the Majuba Hill mineralized system. Majuba Hill continues to display features characteristic of a significant porphyry-style copper system located within one of the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions.
David Greenway, CEO of Giant Mining, stated: " Momentum at Majuba Hill continues to build. With some of our strongest intercepts to date and advanced AI-supported targeting, we are confident the ongoing work is improving our understanding of the system and advancing Majuba Hill toward potential resource definition. This program is about unlocking value — and we believe we are just getting started."
ExploreTech's Inverter and Driller AI platforms , the same technologies that guided hole MBH-036 into a newly identified mineralized zone—will now be deployed across expanded northern and eastern targets. ExploreTech's AI-driven methods integrate geophysical, geochemical, and geological datasets to improve predictive accuracy, refine targeting, and increase discovery efficiency.
Recent drill holes MBH-30 and MBH-32 returned high-grade copper mineralization consistent with a robust porphyry system. Combined with structural interpretation and ongoing AI-assisted geological modeling, these results have prompted the Company to expand drilling operations and advance toward defining a maiden resource estimate.
Intersected tourmaline-matrix porphyry breccias with copper mineralization in multiple holes support a working model of a laterally extensive system at Majuba Hill. Ongoing drilling and 3D integration are planned to assess continuity and potential scale, alongside increasing U.S. critical-minerals demand.
Tyler Hall, PhD, Co-Founder and President of ExploreTech, commented:
"Inverter and Driller are designed to bring clarity and precision to deep exploration targeting. The results at Majuba Hill demonstrate how technology can accelerate understanding of complex mineral systems and help companies like Giant Mining make smarter, faster drilling decisions."
Understanding Breccia and Its Importance
Breccia is a type of rock composed of broken mineral fragments cemented by a fine-grained matrix—essentially nature's version of concrete—formed by intense geological processes such as faulting or hydrothermal activity. At Majuba Hill, these breccia zones host high concentrations of copper and silver , making them critical for identifying and prioritizing high-potential drill targets.
As previously indicated in the July 15, 2025, news release , Giant Mining intersected thick intervals of near-surface oxide copper mineralization at Majuba Hill, significantly expanding the Mineralized Breccia Zone. Results from holes MHB-33, MHB-34, and MHB-35 confirmed strong copper grades and continuity within breccia-hosted zones. These findings reinforced the project's potential as a strategic domestic copper supply source and laid the groundwork for the current breccia study, which aims to refine drill targets and accelerate advancement into Phase 2 of exploration.
Figure 1: MHB-34 Mineralized Breccia: Chalcopyrite, Cuprite and Native Copper in Breccia. 1540-1545 feet/0.62% Cu.
Figure 2: Drill Hole Locations with Cross Section Locations.
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
Figure 3 : Imaged from Corporate Presentation at GiantMiningCorp.com
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west.
People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Approximate replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project exhibits characteristics of a large Cu–Ag±Au mineralized system, sharing many features with major porphyry copper-gold-silver deposits.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
Secured funding for next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( "NI 43- 101" ) .
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with supportive regulations and has the potential to become one of the next major copper deposits, critical for meeting the increasing need for this red metal.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release is not intended to constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities in Australia or in any other jurisdiction. Admission to quotation on the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") does not imply that the NSX or any regulator endorses the merits of the Company or its securities.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward ‐ looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward ‐ looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward ‐ looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Company has utilized artificial intelligence ("AI") tools and modeling in its exploration targeting, such technologies are emerging and unproven in mineral exploration. There can be no assurance that the use of AI will improve exploration outcomes, result in discoveries, or provide results consistent with management's expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
