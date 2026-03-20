Giant Mining Expands 2026 Drill Program to 10,000 Feet Using AI-Assisted Geological Targeting at Majuba Hill

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — March 20, 2026 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has updated its 2026 drill program to include two deep diamond drill holes within its previously announced up to 10,000-foot core drill program (the "Drill Program"), designed to test high-priority targets at depth at the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill") in Pershing County, Nevada, using integrated geological data in collaboration with A.I.-assisted targeting tools to support geological interpretation.
These deep drill holes are being strategically positioned based on integrated datasets including historical drilling, geological modeling, soil geochemistry, and emerging targets identified through ExploreTech A.I., as well as surface exploration work completed during early 2026, which outlined a prospective breccia body.
Mr. David Greenway commented: "Our understanding of the Majuba Hill system continues to advance through the integration of geological modeling, historical data, and A.I.-assisted targeting tools. These deep drill holes are designed to test priority zones identified through this data-driven approach, including areas beneath historical workings that remain underexplored by modern drilling, based in part on work conducted by previous operators, including historic drilling by Freeport Sulfur in the 1940's and Mine Finders in the 1970's. By combining advanced analytics with core geological interpretation, we aim to better define the scale and continuity of mineralization at depth."
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Deep Drill Hole 1: Targeting a newly defined breccia body identified from recent surface mapping and soil sampling programs conducted in late 2025 (See News Release November 19, 2025). This target represents a priority zone for targets considered prospective for mineralization associated with hydrothermal breccia systems.
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Deep Drill Hole 2: Designed to test mineralization potential at depth beneath historical underground mine workings, where limited modern drilling has been completed. This hole is planned to evaluate extensions of known mineralized structures and assess potential feeder zones associated with the broader intrusive copper system.
Figure 1: Big Sky Drilling Equipment on Site during 2025 drill campaign
These additions are intended to further refine the Company's understanding of the vertical and lateral extent of mineralization at Majuba Hill, while leveraging advanced targeting methodologies through its collaboration with ExploreTech.
The Company cautions that exploration targets are conceptual in nature and insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource.
Majuba Hill is a large copper-silver-gold intrusive-related system with over 100 historical drill holes totaling approximately 89,000 feet, and a long history of copper production and exploration.
Phase 1
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Up to 5,000 feet of diamond drilling
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Underground mapping and sampling
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Surface geochemical surveys to refine drill targeting
Phase 2
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Up to 5,000 feet of additional drilling
The 2026 exploration and drill program are building on the Company's previous exploration work and drilling across the district. Results from the Company's 2024–2025 exploration programs identified multiple mineralized breccia bodies associated with hydrothermal-magmatic tourmaline breccias and breccia pipe margins, which represent priority targets for further drilling.
Figure 2: Majuba Hill Project 2026 Phase 1 Target Areas
Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce its attendance at the annual meeting of the Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology ("CREG"), hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno at the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering in Reno, Nevada.
E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, commented: "Participation in programs such as CREG provides an opportunity to engage with current academic and geological research relevant to mineral systems in Nevada. Ongoing collaboration and review of regional geological studies support the refinement of our exploration models at Majuba Hill, including the integration of updated interpretations related to alteration, structure, and mineralization."
About Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology
The Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology (CREG) is a collaborative research program focused on advancing the understanding of mineral deposit geology, including geochemistry, geophysics, and mineral system processes, with a particular emphasis on Nevada-based deposits such as Carlin-type gold systems. The program is a partnership between the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, the Nevada mining industry, and the U.S. Geological Survey, and is directed by Dr. Simon Jowitt.
Through the CREG program Alex Holmwood conducted research on the Majuba Hill magmatic-hydrothermal system and in 2023 published his Master of Science Thesis entitled "Temporal evolution of the Majuba Hill Cu-(Mo)- (Sn) deposit, Pershing County, Nevada". His research included studies on the timing and relationships between intrusive phases, alteration, and mineralization. This work has contributed to the geological framework used by the Company to support ongoing exploration activities at Majuba Hill.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Historical drilling results referenced herein were previously disclosed by the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Analytical work was performed by ALS USA Inc. ("ALS"), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited prep laboratory located in Elko, Nevada. Industry standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed and verified the data underlying the historical results referenced in this release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
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Location:
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Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
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Project Size:
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9,684 Acres
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Infrastructure:
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The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
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History:
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Historical Producer
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Drilling:
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Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
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Mineralization:
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The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects; however, further drilling is required to determine the extent and grade of mineralization.
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Expandability:
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The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
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Fully Financed:
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The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
Market Awareness
The Company has entered into a fourth extension agreement (the "Extension Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM") dated March 19, 2026, pursuant to which GSM and its affiliates will continue to provide advertising and investor awareness services, including the creation of landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing, and influencer marketing. The Extension Agreement extends the term of the agreement, which now expires on September 7, 2026. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay GSM up to US$450,000.
GSM has a business address at 723 W. University Avenue, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, 78626, and can be contacted at ceo@goldstandardir.com or +1 512-843-1723. GSM and its principals are arm's length to the Company. No securities will be issued to GSM as compensation for its services.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@giantminingcorp.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities and anticipated outcomes.
This news release contains certain forward‐looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‐looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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