Giant Mining Corp. Engages Big Sky Exploration for Up to 10,000 Feet of Multi-Phase 2026 Drilling at Majuba Hill, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC — February 27, 2026 TheNewswire — Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Big Sky Exploration, LLC ("Big Sky") for its 2026 Maiden Core diamond drilling program (the "Core Program") at the Majuba Hill Copper Deposit ("Majuba Hill"), a copper, silver, and gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.
Big Sky, which operates throughout the western United States, provided high-quality core drilling services at Majuba Hill in 2024 and 2025. The Company has made the required advance payment to ensure a timely start for the Phase 1 Core Program.
Figure 1: Big Sky Drilling Equipment on Site during 2025 drill campaign
"We are pleased to secure the services of Big Sky Exploration, whose experienced crews have demonstrated safe, efficient, and cost-effective drilling performance at Majuba Hill," said David Greenway, President & CEO of Giant Mining Corp. "With a refined geological model, secured funding, and a clearly defined drill strategy, we are positioned to advance systematic exploration at our Nevada copper project. Majuba Hill is a U.S.-based copper and critical metals project aligned with the White House's focus on strengthening domestic critical mineral supply chains and enhancing U.S. resource security. Our team is focused on disciplined execution of the 2026 drill program as we continue to evaluate the broader potential of the system."
As previously announced on January 30th, 2026, the Company has planned an up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) of drilling in a multi phased diamond drill program.
The multi phased drilling and exploration Program is anticipated to include
-
Phase 1 – Up to 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) core drill program
-
Underground mapping and sampling
-
Additional Surface Sampling for additional follow up drill targeting
-
Phase 2 – Up to 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) core drill program
The drilling and exploration program will be guided by more than 100 previous drill holes totaling over 89,000 feet of drilling and will include input from RESPEC Engineering. Reviews of the 2024–2025 exploration results, including drilling, surface geological mapping, and geochemical sampling, have identified numerous mineralized breccia bodies (See NR dated January 16, 2024). Drill intercepts returned elevated copper and silver values, as well as intervals of anomalous gold. Mineralization is commonly associated with hydrothermal-magmatic tourmaline matrix breccias and the margins of breccia pipes. Further drilling is required to determine the extent and continuity of mineralization.
Alignment With U.S. Domestic Supply Objectives
Majuba Hill is in the exploration stage, and the Company believes that the discovery-driven, staged exploration, and drilling programs provide a technically sound framework for advancing the project which is aligned with U.S. critical-mineral priorities.
Figure 2: Majuba Hill Phase 1 Drill Target Areas
Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Historical drilling results referenced herein were previously disclosed by the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Analytical work was performed by ALS USA Inc. ("ALS"), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited prep laboratory located in Elko, Nevada. Industry standard quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals within the sample stream. The Qualified Person has reviewed and verified the data underlying the historical results referenced in this release.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Majuba Hill's critically important characteristics are as follows:
|
Location:
|
Nevada, USA — a globally top-ranked mining jurisdiction, ranked #1 in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies.
|
Project Size:
|
9,684 Acres
|
Infrastructure:
|
The Majuba Hill property is located 113 road kilometers (70 miles) southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometers (156 miles) northeast of Reno. It is accessible via well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by a 23-mile drive west. People, roads, power, and water are fundamental considerations for infrastructure, and Majuba Hill already benefits from a strong foundation in all these areas. This existing infrastructure provides a significant advantage, offering substantial cost savings compared to more remote projects.
|
History:
|
Historical Producer
|
Drilling:
|
Approximately 89,395 feet of drilling to date. Rough replacement value of drilling USD $12.1 Million using current costs.
|
Mineralization:
|
The project shows indications of a potentially large Cu – Ag +/- Au mineralized body with many features in common with both large porphyry copper, silver, and gold projects; however, further drilling is required to determine the extent and grade of mineralization.
|
Expandability:
|
The IP survey, deep drilling, and step-out drilling indicate significant expansion potential, with mineralization open in all directions.
|
Fully Financed:
|
The Company has secured funding for its next phase of drilling at Majuba Hill.
About Giant Mining Corp.
Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.
With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.
