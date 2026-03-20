Giant Mining Corp. Announces Sale of 16% Interest in Premium Exploration Inc. for US$1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

Giant Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC — March 20, 2026 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is  pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated March 6, 2026 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Sovereon Gold Corp. ("Sovereon") to sell one hundred and sixty (160) common shares (the "Subject Shares") of Premium Exploration (USA) Inc. ("Premium"), a Nevada corporation. The Subject Shares represent 16% of the issued and outstanding shares of Premium.

Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, Giant Mining has agreed to sell the Subject Shares to Sovereon for a total purchase price of US$1,000,000 (the "Purchase Price").

Sovereon will satisfy the Purchase Price through the issuance of a secured promissory note (the "Secured PNote") to Giant Mining, dated March 6, 2026, in the principal amount of US$1,000,000. The Secured PNote will mature eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date") and will bear interest at a rate of 6% per annum, payable on the Maturity Date.

As security for the Secured PNote, Sovereon has agreed to grant Giant Mining a security interest in the Subject Shares pursuant to a share pledge agreement dated March 6, 2026. Under this agreement, the Subject Shares will be pledged, mortgaged, charged, and assigned in favour of Giant Mining until repayment obligations are fully satisfied.

David C. Greenway, President and CEO of Giant Mining Corp., commented: "This transaction represents a strategic monetization of a non-core asset while maintaining downside protection through a secured structure. The proceeds strengthen our financial position and allow us to remain focused on advancing our flagship Majuba Hill project, where we see significant potential to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Premium Exploration (USA) Inc. Asset Overview

Premium Exploration (USA) Inc. holds a 100% interest in the Friday Gold Project, located in the historic Orogrande Mining District in Idaho, USA, approximately 16 km south-southwest of Elk City. The project hosts a significant historical NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of approximately 1.24 million ounces of gold in indicated and inferred categories, based on prior drilling and technical studies. The property benefits from extensive historical exploration, including over 85,000 feet of drilling, and remains open for expansion in multiple directions, highlighting strong potential for further resource growth. Metallurgical testing has demonstrated favorable gold recoveries, and the project is situated within a well-established, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long history of gold production.

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.

With a strengthened technical framework, supportive jurisdiction, and funded exploration program, Giant Mining is focused on advancing Majuba Hill through systematic drilling and technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through discovery-focused exploration.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

 

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding planned exploration activities and anticipated outcomes.

This news release contains certain forwardlooking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forwardlooking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forwardlooking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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