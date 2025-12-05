Giant Mining Corp. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting and Management Update

VANCOUVER, BC — December 5 , 2025 — TheNewswire - Giant Mining Corp. (CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF | OTC: BFGFF | FWB: YW5 | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.A | CSE: BFG,OTC:BFGFF.WT.B.) ("Giant Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on Thursday, December 4, 2025 (the " AGM ").  Giant Mining's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated October 24, 2025 and considered at the AGM, including the following:

1. Setting the number of directors of the Company at four (4);

2. David Greenway, Larry Segerstrom, Andrew Mugridge and Bradley Dixon were elected as the directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the meeting or until their successor is appointed;

3. SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and

4. the adoption of the Company's new omnibus incentive plan was ratified and approved by ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company.

Management Update

The Company also wishes to clarify the appointment of Mr. John Percival as non-executive chairman of the board of directors of the Company as previously announced by news release on November 27, 2025 which did not indicate the effective date of Mr. Percival's appointment.  Mr. Percival has been appointed a director and non-executive chairman of the board of directors effective as of December 5, 2025.

About Giant Mining Corp.

Giant Mining is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals. This demand is driven by initiatives like the Green New Deal in the United States and similar climate-focused programs worldwide, which require substantial amounts of copper, silver, and gold for electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and the modernization of clean and affordable energy systems.

The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper, Silver, and Gold District, located 156 miles (251 km) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill benefits from a mining-friendly regulatory environment and strong local infrastructure. While still an exploration-stage asset, the geological footprint and scale of mineralization indicate that further work is clearly justified and that the system may host significant copper potential.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Giant Mining Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@giantminingcorp.com

P: 1 (236) 788-0643

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS

www.giantminingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, including exploration, metallurgical, permitting, environmental, commodity price, and market risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

