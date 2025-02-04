Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Astute Metals NL

Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA

Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.

Key Highlights

  • Detailed geological mapping completed by consulting expert Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara.
  • Mapping identifies two priority clay-rich and lithium- hosting rock units at Red Mountain.
  • Additional rock-chip sampling within ‘Unit J’ identifies a broad zone of mineralisation grading up to 2,100ppm Li.
  • Mapped as the most clay-rich rock type. ‘Unit J’ has only been tested by one drill hole, indicating excellent upside.
  • Continuous ‘Unit O’ trending approximately north-south through project will underpin the upcoming Exploration Target.

Unit J is a claystone and siltstone dominated rock type located in the west of the Red Mountain Project area which was identified as part of detailed geological mapping undertaken by consultant geologist Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara. Professor Gans identified Unit J as the most clay-rich rock unit at the Project and recommended a targeted sampling campaign to establish the presence of lithium mineralisation. Subsequently a total of 38 sub-crop and outcrop samples were taken over an area of 800 x 500m of Unit J (Figure 1), with excellent assay results returned from 13 samples grading 1,000ppm lithium or greater. The sampling revealed outstanding exploration potential in this previously unsampled part of the project.

The mapping also identified two priority rock units for future drill targeting – Unit O and the previously mentioned Unit J. Unit O (shown in pale green in Figures 1-3) is dominated by silt and sandstone with clay-rich horizons, is interpreted to be continuous over a 7.8km extent across the Project, and has been tested by 12 of the 13 holes drilled to date, each of which has intersected strong lithium mineralisation7.

The continuous nature of Unit O will underpin a maiden Exploration Target for the Project and inform the drill targeting strategy for the first half of 2025, as the Company advances toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half.

Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:

“With the advice of expert independent consultants, we are continuing to systematically progress the Red Mountain Project. The identification of a new high-grade lithium-bearing unit increases the project’s potential, while the enhanced geological understanding allows the calculation of an Exploration Target, as well as contributes to de-risking of the upcoming drilling campaign, paving the way for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2025”

Figure 1. Mapped geology and rock chip lithium geochemistry with red box indicating new lithium zone in Unit J.

Background

Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 4), adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah. the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.

The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 4) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project2 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project3.

Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li1,6 (Figures 1 and 3).

A total of 13 RC and diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project for a combined 1,944.72m. Both campaigns were highly successful with strong lithium mineralisation intersected in every hole drilled7.

Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration8.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Canyon Resources Limited

Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon

Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.

US flag and globe.

John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?

US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.

In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"

To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.

​A variety of commodities with a stock chart.

Sprott Commodities Outlook: Trends for Uranium, Copper, Gold and More in 2025

Commodities markets are transforming as global economic priorities and energy policies evolve.

In a 2025 commodities outlook report, global asset manager Sprott states that materials crucial to the energy transition and those tied to traditional industrial demand will be crucial in reshaping price trends and supply/demand balances.

While critical minerals such as uranium, copper and silver are experiencing robust demand driven by renewable energy investments, commodities tied to traditional economic growth models, such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, are facing challenges, particularly due to China's slowing economic momentum.

Trump in front of US flag.

Trump Revives Tariff Threats Against EU and China, Targeting Trade and Fentanyl Crisis

US President Donald Trump has announced renewed tariff threats against the European Union (EU) and China, citing trade imbalances and the fentanyl crisis as primary drivers.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (January 22), Trump indicated that his administration is considering a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports, as well as new duties on EU goods. The news follows previous Trump administration warnings about implementing stricter trade measures to address the ongoing flow of fentanyl into the US.

Reuters reported that China’s foreign ministry has responded by emphasizing its willingness to maintain communication with the US, advocating for cooperation over confrontation.

Gold Mountain Limited

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce strong assay results from a new discovery at the Brezani target within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

