Generation Uranium CEO: Uranium Exploration Must Go Beyond the Athabasca

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November 03, 2026
Generation Uranium (CSE:GEN, OTCQB:GENR, FRA:W85) CEO and Director Michael Collins said that the growing nuclear demand calls for reassessing regions beyond established uranium districts.
In an opinion piece published by Newsweek, Collins referenced the 2026 uranium review from the OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency, which sees global uranium demand rising substantially by 2050. He said that new production centers can take 15 to 20 years to develop, making today’s exploration decisions critical to future fuel supply.
“If the industry concentrates too heavily on established mining districts with limited new resources, it risks undershooting the supply curve while overlooking other regions that may be capable of filling in that gap.”
Canada’s world-class Athabasca Basin was cited as “an understandable focus for uranium exploration,” but Collins argued that its track record shouldn’t dictate where the industry looks next.
He added that the Thelon Basin “also deserves consideration in that discussion” given key indicators of discovery success on limited historic exploration.
A 2024 Geological Survey of Canada study comparing the two basins “supports assessing Thelon on its own geology” rather than expecting it to replicate the Athabasca model, Collins shared.
Nunavut’s Angilak area in the Kivalliq district was also mentioned, where ATHA Energy’s (TSXV:SASK,OTC:SASKF, OTCQX:SASKF, FRA:X5U) recent exploration results show how underexplored districts can be reassessed using modern geophysics. Generation Uranium is also active in the region, advancing the Yath Project in the Thelon Basin.
The CEO underlined that established districts should keep drawing investment where the evidence supports it, but that the same lens must be applied to regions with credible geological indicators, even if they lack the exploration history or infrastructure of better-known camps.
“Which credible geological opportunities are we overlooking because we have become accustomed to looking elsewhere?,” he asked.
*Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by Generation Uranium (CSE:GEN, OTCQB:GENR, FRA:W85). This article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Generation Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Generation Uranium is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this article.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this article should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Generation Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
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08 September
Generation Uranium
High-grade uranium potential in the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada
High-grade uranium potential in the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada Keep Reading...
Investor Insight
Generation Uranium offers investors high-leverage exposure to a potential major discovery in Canada’s underexplored and resource-rich Thelon Basin, led by a management team with a proven track record of securing high-value exits.
Overview
Generation Uranium (CSE:GEN, OTCQB:GENR, FRA:W85) is a Canadian exploration company focused on wealth creation through discovery within the uranium sector. The company’s primary strategy is to build a high-caliber exploration team that can rapidly test and drill high-potential targets, de-risking projects for potential takeover by larger producers. Currently centered in the prolific Thelon and Angikuni Basins of Nunavut, the company is also actively evaluating additional project acquisitions in the Athabasca Basin to expand its portfolio.
The company is led by a veteran management team with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral development. CEO Michael Collins has a significant track record of building and exiting public companies, including the co-founding of Bluerock Resources, a conventional uranium producer during the 2000-2008 cycle. This expertise is paired with a focused business model that leverages modern geophysical targeting to accelerate exploration timelines and reduce costs, ensuring the company can deliver results quickly in a bullish uranium market.
Company Highlights
- Strategic Location in a Premier Uranium District: The flagship Yath Project is located in Nunavut’s Thelon Basin, contiguous to ATHA Energy’s Angilak Project, which hosts the high-grade Lac 50 deposit.
- High-Grade Discovery Potential: Historical surface sampling at the Yath Project has yielded exceptional uranium grades, including boulders testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
- Expert Management with Exit Experience: Led by CEO Michael Collins, the team has decades of experience in mineral exploration and a history of co-founding companies that were later acquired, such as Prime Mining and Nuclear Fuels.
- Low-Cost, Rapid Exploration Strategy: By leveraging modern geophysics and extensive historical data, the company aims for a "short road to discovery," de-risking projects quickly to maximize shareholder value.
- Bullish Market Fundamentals: Generation Uranium is well-positioned to meet the growing global demand for carbon-free nuclear power, supported by a projected supply deficit and increased interest from major tech companies seeking clean energy.
Key Project
Yath Project - Nunavut, Canada
The Yath Project is Generation Uranium’s flagship project. This 100 percent owned property covers about 120 square kilometers within the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada. The project is located where the Yathkyed and Angikuni sub-basins meet, which is a region known globally for high-grade uranium potential. It sits directly along the same trend as the Angilak Project owned by ATHA Energy (TSXV:SASK, OTCQB:SASFK, FWB:XSU.F), which contains the Lac 50 deposit, one of the highest-grade uranium resources found outside of the Athabasca Basin with a historical mineral resource estimate of 43.3M lbs at an average grade of 0.69 percent U3O8.
The Yath Project is contiguous to the Lac 50 trend and is crossed by several regional faults and basin boundaries. Past exploration work has already identified high priority targets, while surface sampling in the area has produced uranium grades from boulders, with some testing at 9.81 percent, 3.95 percent, and 2.14 percent U3O8.
The company has commenced its initial field program at the site, set to define and rank drill targets. Historic showings will be combined with new anomalies from the MMT geophysics survey, preparing the project for an anticipated drill permit.
Management Team
Michael Collins - CEO & Director
Michael Collins is a professional geoscientist with nearly 30 years of experience in mineral exploration. He has co-founded several public companies, including Exploits Discovery, Prime Mining (acquired in 2025), and Nuclear Fuels (merged with Premier American Uranium in 2025). He is also currently a director of First Atlantic Nickel.
Christoph Bruening - Director
Christoph Bruening is the founder and managing partner of Value Relations GmbH, a full-service investor relations and public relations agency in Frankfurt with over 25 years of excellence, focusing on mining, exploration, biotech and health care. In addition, he has listed over 600 companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is a speaker and author of several publications, including on rare earths and uranium.
Dallas Miller - Director
Dallas Miller has been working within the international mining industry for over 15 years, working with BHP and Santos Ltd. He has experience on the ground from an operational standpoint, as well as being an integral part of raising millions of dollars in capital funding for both private and public companies in recent years.
Roger Leschuk - VP Corporate Development
Roger Leschuk has been in corporate management for over two decades, with the past 15 years dedicated to corporate development and investor relations. He has experience participating in and assisting with mergers and acquisitions, and was an investment advisor for various services such as stocks, mutual funds and tax-sheltered investments. He is a Chartered Investment Manager and a Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute.
Monty Sutton - CFO
Monty Sutton brings over 35 years of experience in public markets and corporate governance. He previously served as CFO for Nuclear Fuels from its IPO through its acquisition.
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