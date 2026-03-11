Generation Uranium CEO: Underexplored Thelon Basin Offers Major Discovery Upside

Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF,FWB:W85) CEO and Director Michael Collins highlighted the potential of the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, where the company’s 100 percent owned Yath project is located. The Thelon Basin is an unconformity basin recognized as similar to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which hosts some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.

Collins said discovery will be a key value driver in the current uranium market cycle.

“My whole thesis is that this cycle is going to be driven by the value (that) is going to be in discovery in the Athabasca, and in the Thelon and associated basins up in the territories," he said.

He described the current uranium market as structurally stronger than previous cycles, calling it “a lot tighter” with “no cheap pounds out there.” Collins pointed to long-term demand drivers beyond new reactor construction, including license extensions and refurbishments of existing nuclear power plants.

To advance its exploration strategy, Generation Uranium is preparing a field program at the Yath project, including surface exploration to refine targets ahead of a potential drill program later in the year.

Watch the full interview with Generation Uranium CEO and Director Michael Collins above.