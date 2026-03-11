Video

Generation Uranium
Generating the Power of Tomorrow
Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian resource exploration company with a focus on Uranium.
Generation Uranium CEO: Underexplored Thelon Basin Offers Major Discovery Upsideplay icon
Uranium Investing

Generation Uranium CEO: Underexplored Thelon Basin Offers Major Discovery Upside

Pia Rivera
Mar 11, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
“My whole thesis is that this cycle is going to be driven by the value (that) is going to be in discovery in the Athabasca, and in the Thelon and associated basins up in the territories,” said Generation Uranium CEO and director Michael Collins.

Generation Uranium (TSXV:GEN,OTCQB:GENRF,FWB:W85) CEO and Director Michael Collins highlighted the potential of the underexplored Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, where the company’s 100 percent owned Yath project is located. The Thelon Basin is an unconformity basin recognized as similar to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, which hosts some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits.

Collins said discovery will be a key value driver in the current uranium market cycle.

“My whole thesis is that this cycle is going to be driven by the value (that) is going to be in discovery in the Athabasca, and in the Thelon and associated basins up in the territories," he said.

He described the current uranium market as structurally stronger than previous cycles, calling it “a lot tighter” with “no cheap pounds out there.” Collins pointed to long-term demand drivers beyond new reactor construction, including license extensions and refurbishments of existing nuclear power plants.

To advance its exploration strategy, Generation Uranium is preparing a field program at the Yath project, including surface exploration to refine targets ahead of a potential drill program later in the year.

Watch the full interview with Generation Uranium CEO and Director Michael Collins above.

Brixton Metals Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson. play icon
Silver Investing

Brixton Metals Targets High-grade Silver and Copper in BC and Ontario

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 10, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB,OTCQB:BBBXF) Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson revealed that following drilling commencement at Langis, the company is seeking to advance all its assets.

Its flagship project, Thorn, is located in Northwest BC, and assays from recent sampling returned up to 2.16 percent copper and 39 grams per tonne silver at the Cirque East target.

Langis, on the other hand, is located within the Timiskaming First Nation's traditional territory in Ontario and has demonstrated promising silver-cobalt recoveries ranging from 88 to 98 percent, with assays showing values of up to 18 percent silver and 16 percent cobalt.

Thompson said the company is also pushing to get enough drilling at Hudson Bay mine and Langis, two past-producing high-grade silver mines. “We're looking to get enough drilling on those to get them into a resource category,” he shared.

Watch the full interview with Brixton Metals Chairman, CEO, President and Director Gary Thompson above.

Spartan Metals CEO Brett Marsh. play icon
Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals: High-grade Critical Metals in Nevada to Potentially Address Domestic Supply Gaps

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraMar 10, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
Spartan Metals (TSXV:W,OTCQB:SPRMF) CEO Brett Marsh said he previously worked directly with the US Department of Defense and Department of Energy, discussing critical metals projects and understanding the funding process. He said that the company has “the connections to get into,” and will hopefully be able to set up meetings when the time comes for the Eagle project in Nevada.

“Some of the leaders from the Department of Energy called us to understand, learn about the project and its tungsten and rubidium potential, and simply talk with us about how they could help us progress. They really got the mandate to go as far upstream as they can now. So we're leveraging that relationship to see if there's something that can be done there," he said.

As well, the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies named Nevada as the top jurisdiction in the world for investment attractiveness.

Spartan Metals’ 100 percent owned Eagle project is located in White Pine County, Nevada. It consists of the past-producing Tungstonia mine and the Rees/Antelope tungsten mines, which held operations from 1915 to 1942 and produced a combined total of 8,379 units at tungsten trioxide grades of between 0.6 and 0.9 percent.

The company recently expanded its land package at Eagle, including the acquisition of the Yellow Jacket mine, located approximately 2 kilometers east-northeast of the legacy Tungstonia mine.

“The interesting thing about the Yellow Jacket mine is that it was a past producer at about 1 percent, and we’ve actually seen that number show up fairly consistently throughout the Eagle package. Because of that, we're very confident that as we continue our exploration (that) we'll encounter excellent grades along with it,” Marsh shared.

Watch the full interview with Spartan Metals CEO Brett Marsh above.

Byron King, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver, Oil/Gas — Stock Ideas and Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his approach to the gold and silver sectors as tensions in the Middle East intensify, also touching on oil and gas.

Overall he sees hard assets becoming increasingly key as global uncertainty escalates.

"Own gold, own silver — physically own the metal for your own benefit," said King.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold Going "Much Higher," Silver Force Majeure Inevitable

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth Management, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying prices must rise much higher.

He also talks about how to build a strong precious metals portfolio.

"We're moving from a credit-based economy, a bubble that is blowing up, to a resource-based economy — and that's very healthy going forward," Carrasco said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Garrett Goggin, stock charts. play icon
Gold Investing

Garrett Goggin: Gold, Silver in New Era, My Stock Strategy Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 09, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Garrett Goggin, founder of Golden Portfolio, says although gold and silver haven't gone mainstream yet, the metals — and the mining sector overall — have entered a new era.

"It's a real mind shift — it's a new era in mining right here," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Latest News