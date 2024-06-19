Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of common shareholders held on June 18, 2024 in Vancouver. Resolutions passed at the meeting included the appointment of D&H Group LLP Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, an ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the granting of equity awards thereunder in an amount up to 20% of the total issued and outstanding shares, and the election of Mark Scott, Ravinder Mlait, Bryan Loree, and Peter Lauder as directors

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Mark Scott
CEO
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact: info@gallopergold.com, 778-655-9266

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Galloper Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

