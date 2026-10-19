FREEMAN GOLD TO ATTEND THE IDAHO MINING CONFERENCE

Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF) (OTCQB: FMANF) (FSE: 3WU) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will be attending the 2026 Idaho Mining Conference, organized by the Idaho Mining Association and taking place October 26 and 27, 2026, at the Boise Centre in Boise, Idaho. The Company encourages investors and interested parties to visit booth 60 at the conference.

Freeman Gold Corp.

The conference brings together mining companies, state and federal regulators, legislators, suppliers and community leaders from across Idaho. Freeman's team will use the event to meet with stakeholders and provide updates on the Company's 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project ("Lemhi" or the "Project") in Lemhi County, Idaho, including the results of its 2026 Feasibility Study and the baseline environmental programs now under way to support permitting.

Bassam Moubarak, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Freeman, commented, "Idaho is home to the Lemhi Gold Project, and the Idaho Mining Conference is one of the most important gatherings for the state's mining community. With our Feasibility Study complete and permitting work advancing, we look forward to connecting with regulators, industry partners, community members and stakeholders in Boise and sharing our plans to responsibly develop Lemhi into a new source of jobs and investment for the state."

Investors, industry participants and other stakeholders attending the conference who wish to arrange a meeting with management are encouraged to contact the Company using the details below. More information about the conference is available on the Idaho Mining Association website at www.mineidaho.com.

About Freeman Gold Corp.

Freeman Gold Corp. (TSXV: FMAN,OTC:FMANF, OTCQB: FMANF, FSE: 3WU) is a Canadian-listed gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Lemhi Gold Project ("Lemhi" or the "Project") in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board with proven track records in mine development, project financing, and value creation in the mining sector. Freeman has recently commenced advanced permitting and baseline characterization for the Lemhi Gold Deposit, representing a key step in the Company's strategy to move the Lemhi Project assertively toward future development and production.

The Project is supported by a 2026 Feasibility Study that estimates Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 43.04 million tonnes at 0.74 g/t Au for approximately 1.03 million ounces of gold, with an effective date of June 10, 2026, reported at a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au based on a gold price of US$3,000 per ounce. At the base-case gold price of US$3,650 per ounce, the Feasibility Study estimates a 15.2-year mine life, an after-tax NPV(5%) of US$696 million, an after-tax IRR of 34.4% and a 2.5-year payback period, with initial capital costs of US$329.7 million and life-of-mine all-in sustaining costs of US$1,719 per ounce. The Project is designed as a conventional open-pit, carbon-in-leach operation with an average life-of-mine gold recovery of 94.8%. Idaho is an established U.S. mining jurisdiction, and the Project is advancing through permitting, engineering, financing and development activities. The Technical Report (as defined below) supports the disclosure in the Company's June 29, 2026 news release announcing the results of the Feasibility Study and has been filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The pit-constrained Mineral Resource estimate, with an effective date of January 30, 2026, at a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au comprises a Measured Mineral Resource of 8.356 million tonnes at 0.92 g/t Au for 247,000 ounces (oz) of gold, an Indicated Mineral Resource of 39.954 million tonnes at 0.76 g/t Au for 974,000 oz of gold, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.683 million tonnes at 0.70 g/t Au for 240,000 oz of gold*.

*Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

The mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and Feasibility Study results referred to in this news release are derived from the technical report entitled "Lemhi Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study", with an effective date of June 29, 2026, and a report date of August 13, 2026 (the "Technical Report"), available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Technical Report was prepared by Kevin Murray, P.Eng., Scott Elfen, P.Eng. and Peter Mehrfert, P.Eng., each of Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC; Michael Dufresne, P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd.; Kyle Brangers, CPG of GSI Environmental Inc.; and Marc Schulte, P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services, each of whom is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.

On Behalf of the Company

Bassam Moubarak
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 604-977-3214

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's attendance at, and meetings with stakeholders during, the conference; the results and estimated economics of the Feasibility Study, including mineral reserves, recoveries, costs, net present value, internal rate of return, payback period and mine life; Project design; the baseline environmental programs and the permitting of the Project; the potential for the Project to become a source of jobs and investment; and the Company's plans for, and ability to finance and obtain approvals for, the permitting, development, construction and operation of the Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including: the assumptions underlying the Feasibility Study, including gold prices, exchange rates, inflation, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, metallurgical recoveries, and capital and operating costs; that the baseline studies will be completed substantially as planned, with continued access to the Project area and weather and site conditions permitting field work; that contractors, consultants, labour, equipment and services will be available and will perform as required; that applicable laws and permitting requirements will not change materially; that required permits and approvals will be obtained in a timely manner; and that financing will be available on acceptable terms.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information due to known and unknown risks, including: changes to, or the postponement or cancellation of, the conference; delays in, or changes to, the baseline studies; the identification of cultural, archaeological or other resources or conditions requiring further study, mitigation or changes to Project design; the outcome of consultation with communities and other stakeholders; changes in applicable laws and permitting requirements, and delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, required permits; the uncertainty inherent in feasibility study estimates; fluctuations in gold prices, exchange rates and inflation; the availability of financing; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Freeman Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/19/c4234.html

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