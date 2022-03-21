Freegold Ventures Limited reports results from its ongoing exploration project at Golden Summit, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . Results continue to validate Freegold's model that the Cleary Vein System grade increases and broadens at depth as it gets closer to the Dolphin intrusive. Hosted within a structurally complex environment, the interpreted CVS is a zone of veins, veinlets, and stockwork zones hosted within ...

FVL:CA