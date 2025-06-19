Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

Freegold Achieves over 90% Gold Recovery Using BIOX® and greater than 92% Gold Recovery using POX - Additional Metallurgical Work Remains Ongoing

  • All three methods tested: BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process yield over 90% gold recovery
  • Further work to enhance sulphide recoveries through oxidation, as well as gravity, flotation and CIL recoveries, is in progress

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce further results from the ongoing metallurgical test work currently underway.

Freegold Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The current initiatives are focused on refining the flowsheet options for the pre-feasibility study. This includes testing and ongoing evaluation of sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™, as well as further gravity, flotation and CIL test work.

Earlier this year, Freegold reported 93% recovery using the Albion Process™ oxidation-CIL, with further test work ongoing.  Comminution tests using half-PQ core have been conducted on over 50 samples from various locations and lithologies within the deposit. These tests provide information to evaluate the trade-off between grind size and liberation versus power consumption, to optimize power requirements and operating costs while enhancing gold recovery.

The BIOX test work has been in progress for several months, and results have shown that gold recovery rates of greater than 90% can be achieved.

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is now underway with three rigs

Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

  • Updated mineral resource
  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.
  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS)

Summary of Gold Recovery using   BIOX®,

A series of BIOX® amenability oxidation tests have been completed using a sulphide rougher concentrate produced from a composite of Golden Summit material sourced from eight diamond drill hole assay rejects.  The duration of the biological oxidation tests conducted was 10, 15, 20, 30 and a duplicate 30 days.  The residue from these BIOX® tests was subjected to CIL treatment, and overall gold recovery from gravity, rougher flotation, BIOX® treatment, and CIL averaged 91% from this suite of test work.

Summary of Gold Recovery using   POX,

Pressure oxidation (POX) treatment of sulphide rougher concentrate, as well as a cleaner concentrate, with lower mass and only marginally lower gold deportment, has been completed.  The POX residue was washed and neutralized and subjected to CIL leaching for gold recovery.  The POX-CIL testwork has yielded an average overall gold recovery of over 92% in a process flowsheet incorporating gravity, flotation, POX, and CIL.

This testwork utilized eight drill core composites comprising 1,192 meters of drill intercepts that represent 587 continuous mineralized intervals, with a total material weight of over 5,100 kilograms. These composites represent different locations and grades within the Dolphin and Cleary area and were created using continuous drill intervals chosen to reflect potential mill feed (Refer to the map below for hole locations.) The selections of drill holes and intervals included the primary gold-hosting lithologies.  These composites were prepared from laboratory assay rejects of fresh rock intervals located well below the existing oxide cap at Golden Summit.  Additionally, four large-diameter PQ holes were drilled during 2024. A total of 7,600 kg has been made available for comminution testing and ongoing metallurgical testwork.

Two additional PQ holes are being drilled in the 2025 program to enhance our metallurgical test work. This work aims to provide data for trade-off studies in the pre-feasibility study, developing a process flowsheet to maximize economic returns. Ongoing tests indicate that part of the mineralization is non-refractory and can be processed conventionally, although additional sulfide processing is necessary for optimal recovery. The September 2024 resource estimate, based on a gold price of $1,973 , included grinding, gravity separation, flotation, regrinding of sulphide concentrate, and CIL treatment, achieving a 72% gold recovery rate at a processing cost of $14 per ton.

The current program is designed to test sulphide oxidation methods, aiming to increase recoveries beyond the 72% gold recovery reported in the September 2024 resource estimate. Each of the three oxidation methods tested successfully demonstrated the potential to achieve gold recoveries exceeding 90%. These methods may increase costs; however, higher gold recoveries and gold prices could offset the additional capital expenditures (CAPEX) and operating expenditures (OPEX ) costs. Ongoing work will focus on identifying the most suitable oxidation method for use in the pre-feasibility study.

Discovery costs at Golden Summit are under $4.00 per ounce. Since 2020, exploration at Golden Summit has transformed the project, evolving to one of North America's most significant undeveloped gold resources, owing to a revised interpretation, extensive drilling, and a robust metallurgical program. There remains considerable potential for further expansion and optimisation as the project advances. The revised mineral resource estimate, incorporating the 2024 drilling, is expected to be finalised soon.

The current 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred resources to indicated through infill drilling. Drilling for geotechnical purposes, resource definition, and additional metallurgical test holes will also be carried out. A total of 30,000 metres of drilling is planned. Archaeological fieldwork and geotechnical drilling are scheduled to commence shortly, with a fourth drill rig added to enhance exploration efforts. A pre-feasibility study is set to begin later this year.

Link to the Plan Map:

https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6287/fvl06192025_ddhplan.png

HQ Core is logged, photographed and cut in half using a diamond saw, and one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by MSA Laboratories in Prince George, BC , and/or Fairbanks, Alaska .  At MSALABS, the entire sample will be dried and crushed to 70% passing -2mm (CRU-CPA). A ~500g riffle split will be analyzed for gold using CHRYSOS PhotonAssay™ (CPA-Au1). From this, 250g will be further riffle split from the original PhotonAssay™ sample, pulverized, and a 0.25g sub-sample analysed for multi-element geochemistry using MSA's IMS230 package, which includes 4-acid digestion and ICP-MS finish. MSALABS operates under ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001 certified quality systems. A QA/QC program includes laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold, who has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Freegold Ventures Limited  
Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska . It holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While these effects have been reduced in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include employee health and safety risks and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect   on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2025/19/c8191.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Freegold VenturesFVL:CATSX:FVLPrecious Metals Investing
FVL:CA
Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Freegold Ventures logo

Freegold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less

Developing highly prospective gold and copper projects in Alaska

Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

Freegold Provides Update on 2025 Drill Program

2025 PROGRAM

  • Drilling is now underway with three rigs

    Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

  • Updated mineral resource end of Q2

  • Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource.

  • Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that three drill rigs are now operational at Golden Summit. One rig is situated in the WOW Zone (Holes GS2502, GS2505), another is operating in the Cleary Zone (Holes GS2501, GS2503), and a third is in the Dolphin Zone (GS2504). A fourth rig is anticipated to begin in early summer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Reports Final 2024 Drilling Results from Golden Summit Continuing to Confirm Higher Grade Potential

Freegold Reports Final 2024 Drilling Results from Golden Summit Continuing to Confirm Higher Grade Potential

  • WOW ZONE – GS2437

    • 6.84 g/t Au over 20.6 m including 115.5 g/t over 0.8m
    • 43.8 g/t Au over 3.0m

GS2435

    • 1.01 g/t over 216 m
    • 20.4 g/t over 1.3 m

GS2431

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects Higher-Grade in Both Cleary and WOW Zones in Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects Higher-Grade in Both Cleary and WOW Zones in Drilling at Golden Summit

WOW ZONE GS2440

    • 2.07 g/t Au over 54.9m
    • 128.3 g/t Au over 3.1m
    • 4.16 g/t Au over 21.6m
  • CLEARY ZONE – GS2441
    • 2.74/t over 30.3m
    • 11.6 g/t Au over 33.6m including 110 g/t Au over 3.1m
    • 1.73 g/t over 25m

2025 PROGRAM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $42 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $42 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 18, 2025 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $41,975,805 which includes the exercise in full of the agent's option for additional gross proceeds of $5,475,105 . Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

Freegold Ventures Limited logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated April 3, 2025 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 49,383,300 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.85 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $1.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants are callable by the Company should the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceed $1.30 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period (i) beginning on the date that is 6 months from the closing date of the Offering, and (ii) ending on the date the Warrants expire (the " Call Trigger "). Following a Call Trigger, the Company may give notice (the " Call Notice ") to the holders of the Warrants (by disseminating a news release announcing the acceleration) that any Warrant that remains unexercised by the holder thereof shall expire thirty days following the date on which the Call Notice is given.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital and corporate purposes, with a primary focus on advancing the Golden Summit project. Drilling at Golden Summit is expected to resume next month, and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate is anticipated later in the second quarter, once the assays from the 2024 drill program have been finalized.

Mr. Eric Sprott , through an entity owned and controlled by him, purchased an aggregate of 14,814,900 Units in the Offering, representing 30% of the Units issued under the Offering.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), the purchase of Units by Mr. Sprott was a "related party transaction". The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation in connection with the Offering in reliance on section 5.5(c) of MI 61-101, as the issuance of Units to Mr. Sprott was a distribution of securities of the Company to a related party for cash consideration. The issuance of the Units to Mr. Sprott was exempt from the requirement to obtain minority shareholder approval in reliance on section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Units received by Mr. Sprott nor the proceeds for such securities received by the Company exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

A material change report will be filed less than 21 days from the date of the closing of the Offering. Closing the Offering in this shorter period was reasonable in the circumstances as the Company determined the shorter period was necessary because the terms of the transaction were favorable to the Company, given uncertain market conditions time was of the essence in closing the Offering, and closing the Offering expeditiously was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state security laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release, include, without limitation, statements regarding the receipt of TSX final approval for the Offering and the use of proceeds from the Offering. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/03/c3696.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $36.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ./

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (the " Company " or " Freegold Ventures "), is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously-announced best efforts private placement offering (the " Offering "), the Company and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent "), have agreed to increase the size of the Offering. The Company will now issue up to 42,492,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $ 0.85 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for total gross proceeds of up to $ 36,500,700 . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Silver Crown Royalties Executes LOI with Kuya Silver for a Silver Royalty on the Bethania Silver Project

Silver Crown Royalties Executes LOI with Kuya Silver for a Silver Royalty on the Bethania Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - June 19, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", or the " Company ") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (" LOI ") with Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA; OTCQB: KUYAF; FSE: 6MR1) (" Kuya " or " Kuya Silver ") to acquire a 4.5% royalty on silver produced from Kuya's Bethania Silver Mine in Huancavelica, Central Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RHI: Sandstone Gold Royalty - completion of purchase

Download the PDF here.

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

RUA GOLD Announces Filing of Prospectus Supplement

Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement are Accessible on SEDAR+

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update

Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Mine Production and Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Freegold Ventures
Sign up to get your FREE

Freegold Ventures Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Allied Critical Metals: Advancing Tungsten Projects in Portugal

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Royalties Inc. Jumps 183 Percent on Legal Win

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals: Advancing Tungsten Projects in Portugal

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Battery Metals Investing

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Battery Metals Investing

Prospectus

Battery Metals Investing

A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

×