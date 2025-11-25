France: TotalEnergies Demobilizes Its Floating LNG Terminal in Le Havre

In 2022, when Europe faced a major energy crisis due to a sharp decline in gas imports from Russia, France had to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ensure its own energy security and contribute to that of Europe. To this end, and at the request of the authorities, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) provided France, at its own expense and without any public subsidies, with a LNG floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in the port of Le Havre.

This terminal acted as a "safety net," with its additional gas import capacity proving potentially very useful in the event of significant consumption peaks caused by winter weather conditions or geopolitical tensions. In doing so, TotalEnergies made a full contribution to the country's energy sovereignty in a highly tense and uncertain context.

Now that gas supply conditions in France and Europe have stabilized, the Company notes that the floating LNG terminal in Le Havre is no longer necessary, as evidenced by its lack of use and as observed by the Rouen Administrative Court in its decision of October 16, 2025.

In this context, TotalEnergies has decided to demobilize its LNG FSRU in Le Havre.

TotalEnergies, the world's third largest LNG player
TotalEnergies is the world's third largest LNG player with a global portfolio of 40 Mt/y in 2024 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering. TotalEnergies' ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergiesTTENYSE:TTEOil and Gas Investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Offshore oil rig with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.This week’s top ASX stocks follow a diverse set of resources: an oil and gas company takes the lead, followed by gold, tungsten,... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

Angkor Resources Advances Analysis of Andong Bor Drill Core

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (Nov. 20, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces further analysis, assays, and conclusions on the drill core from Andong Bor license in Oddar Meanchey Cambodia. Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces Q3 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. HIGHLIGHTS Increased oil and natural gas... Keep Reading...
TMK Energy (ASX:TMK)

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

TMK Energy Limited (ASX: TMK) (“TMK” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved another record gas production milestone from its 100% owned Gurvantes XXXV Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project in Mongolia.HIGHLIGHTS: Record gas production of over 500m3 per day for successive days, another... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 12, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures Capital ") was signed November 3 2025 and is effective... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador