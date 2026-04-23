Jeff Baird: Oil Market Tipping Point Coming, What I'm Watching Now

Jeff Baird of Merritt Point Partners shares his thoughts on oil supply, demand and prices as the Iran war continues, honing in on how the impact of the conflict is developing.

"We have some time still, but we don't have a lot of time before things potentially start to get a lot more serious here in the near term," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.