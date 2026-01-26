Four UBS Financial Advisor Teams in the Southeast Region Ranked #1 by Forbes/SHOOK Research

UBS today announced that four financial advisor teams in the firm's Southeast region have been ranked #1 in their respective cities on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list of 2026.

The Southeast Region is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"These advisors are some of the best in the business. On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, we congratulate each of them on this impressive industry acknowledgement," Fox said. "We look forward to continuing to support our advisors and helping them leverage our state-of-the-art wealth management platform to better serve clients."

The advisor teams ranked #1 are:

The Murray Group (Hunt Valley, MD): Jason Lowy, Nick Barbieri, Brian Doak, Palmer Murray, Michele Lippincott

OakRing Wealth Partners (Birmingham, AL): David Saltzman, Kevin Haynes, Kevin Townsend King, Lee Friedman, Daniel Dean

Capitol Wealth Management (Jackson, MS): Will Mosby, Harmon Bays, Russell Morrison, Rush Mosby

The Andover Group (Charlotte, NC): Kevin O. Moran, William B. Lovett III, Kyle Blumenstock, Jason Mayer

The fourth annual 2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of over 6,100 teams that collectively manage $8.3 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

